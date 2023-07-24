Credit Risk Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to drive sales/customer-focused activities and efficiencies, leading and delivering projects across businesses and sales channels, coordinating day-to-day delivery of customer service/sales execution and representing the customer/sales perspective for various initiatives. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for controlling and monitoring all credit analysis/assessment activities related to 3rd party debts and trade loan portfolio for the region. Work closely with Collection team and owning the AR and Collection part for ANZ to manage exposure against defined credit limits and providing accurate and timely reporting to the management.

Regular meetings with the business and deliver Credit excellence by being involved in the developments of the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Contributes to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product, and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales stakeholders.

Ensure business partnering, take ownership by being accountable for end-to-end process from GBS lens.

Act as a “subject matter expert” to influence & recommend changes to the credit policy, drive transformation by automating the processes and work with external credit agencies to develop “to be” Credit Assessment Framework as part of Reinvent BP.

Accountable to coach and develop members of the team from the technical and performance management lens whilst supporting the Asia Pacific region for current or any other future planned transitions.

Stakeholder management:

Accountable to manage networking & relationships with business stakeholders, Global & Regional Credit Managers for the all the businesses and team leads for Trade Loan, Collections Team and A/R, Cash & Bank team to drive working capital agenda.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments.

SPA to manage overall Trade Loan process in close coordination with business and making right interventions for accounts under performing.

Education, Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Finance, Accounting, or related field. Professional Chartered Accountants are preferred.

This is an individual contributor role but 6+ years of experience in people management / leading teams would be preferred.

6-8 years of experience with strong credit management background in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Basic Finance, Accounting, Performance Management experience in an international / MNC environment.

Shared service Centre experience: preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (e.g. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Proficiency & experience in MS Office, Power BI, SAP & JDE

Responsibilities:

Ensures completion of price activities on time and accurately while ensuring that all authorized approvals are obtained and documented, including price changes and internal and external pricing communications.

Develops and executes the Sales Incentive Plan and tracks it by channel and individual, ensuring timely reporting of performance versus expectation to relevant teams.

Proactively analyses departmental and company profit and loss impacts of changes to retail planner rates and promotional activity, and evaluates variable trade spend and effectiveness by channel.

Supports business projects with advanced pricing and trade programs expertise and leads process improvement related to pricing and trade programs management, developing new policy as needed.

Manages a team of direct reports to deliver operational pricing activities and pricing initiatives for a range of business planning processes, providing skills training, coaching and development, and influencing senior stakeholders to deliver results within deadlines.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Leads the delivery of business support for the sales team/customers through optimal resource allocation and through driving standardization and consistency in all operational activities to help improve the customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups.

Ensures effective use of the systems used for customer services and Customer Relationship Management operations, driving delivery of operational pricing activities and management of contract terms within the systems. Leads delivery of support to customers and/or sales teams in activities such as order taking and invoicing, and owns customer data, intervening when required as an interface between the sales organization and Global Business Services.

Involves or supports strategic projects related to sales or sales support, owns the demand planning process within the countries, leading demand reviews, and oversees export compliance processes and policies.

Ensures development and delivery of business and technical sales training in line with business strategy for channels, delivers strategic recruitment and talent management, and provides effective leadership, direction, coaching and mentoring to a large team of direct reports.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career develop

Operations Support:

Review compliance to the Customer & Products Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment term in the system.

Liaise with Sales, Legal, Credit Collection teams and Cash collection companies.

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA.

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA.

Undertake Credit health checks.

Drive CI & Standardization across all Customer Credit, Cash Collection processes within GBS scope.

Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL on country/Cluster/Global level)

Participate in customer visits on an ad hoc basis.

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes, and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

