Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Credit Risk & Relationship Lead

Purpose of role:

Responsible for delivering the credit risk strategy in a specialist area and being responsible for the monitoring of credit exposure, using sophisticated technical capabilities to ensure consistent compliance of debt management, increase awareness of credit risk across the business, drive collection of receivables and improve credit risk frameworks and processes.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Gives to the credit risk strategy for a specialist area in line with wider interpersonal goals and is responsible for the credit risk management processes for this area, supporting efficient alignment of credit activities across different teams and geographies.

Is responsible for the monitoring of credit exposure and collection of over dues, implementing appropriate hierarchy of credit authorization and conducting regular reviews with relevant customers to ensure consistent compliance of debt management.

Develops and reviews frameworks for credit risk mitigation and delegations of authority to proactively reduce and lead exposure, identifying and sharing standard methodologies and continuous improvement opportunities.

Develops effective relationships internally and externally across the industry to build awareness of the credit management agenda and implement a plan of collection for receivables, providing credit advice to the business based on robust and open rules.

Provides informal mentoring/training to junior members of the team.

Key Challenges:

Accurate and adaptable handling and resolution of queries and requests

Ensuring compliance with group Credit Standard

Requirement to work some Public Holidays

The ability to transform and improve processes

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Good understanding of the ITES industry

12-16 years of experience (5+ years in a supervisory role)

At least 5 years of People Management at a Manager of manager level

Understanding of finance and commercials

Knowledge of legal entities and corporate structures (companies, partnerships, trusts, etc).

Knowledge of contract law, privacy act and relevant credit legislations.

Experience in using SAP, GenPlus, Siebel, MS Office

E2E understanding of the process lifecycle in the Shared Services space

Leadership & EQ Capability:

A strong awareness and understanding of Lean and six sigma concepts

Shown capability of driving process assessments and discoveries

Awareness and demonstration of Situational Leadership principles and practices

Thought leadership

Good Experience and demonstration of Performance management

Promoter of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion

Experience of GBS/ shared service/BPO type organization. Knowledge of BP policies and procedures. Experience of organisation organizational change. Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

Education and Experience

Bachelor's or equivalent experience.

Proven expertise of 12-15 years post degree experience with confirmed ability in an ITES environment

Minimum of 6 years of supervisory experience of which at least 3 years needs to be at a Manager of Manager level

Bachelor’s Degree, Exposure in service industry including BPO, Good understanding of the ITES industry

Minimum of 10 + years of experience in credit & related risk management domain catering to frontline customer service business

Confirmed experience in a business analyst / Digital Lean roles, Ops excellence area & Handling continuous improvement projects



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



