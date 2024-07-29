Credit Risk Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Global Business Services (GBS) is bp’s shared services organisation. GBS gives by standardising and modernising business activities, whilst maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence.

We strive to drive operational excellence and are empowered to lead global change that will standardise and modernise business activities across the entire bp group. Our employees are encouraged to take ownership of complicated objectives, and we are proud of their achievements. We also celebrate our employee value proposition which helps to make GBS a fun, exciting and fulfilling place to work and includes a requirement that all our roles offer some form of agile working. This helps us to enable the integration of our work and personal commitments.

GBS is a growing organisation that is looking for dedicated, committed and daring people to welcome into our team as we help craft bp’s future.

Role:

This role will focus on progressing the GBS Customer Credit, Collections strategy across our businesses to deliver externally benchmarked top quartile customer debt management, credit risk management, including design, development and delivery of process within scope across bp business and functions support by GBS.

The role with provide leadership to team with dynamic strengths located in GBS’s Indian (Pune) center and be accountable for the service delivery provided by BP’s Business Process Outsourcing Partner.

This role will be responsible for management and execution for the bp Group for defined Customer Credit Management, Collections activities and actively work with senior business, finance and GBS leaders, within multiple business leadership forums. The role will work with key customers to implement and drive process and technology solutions build to drive continuous improvement delivery efficient and compliant operations.

This role supports our global businesses and hence appropriate working hours are required.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and communicate a clear vision and GBS Strategy for Credit Management Collections, in line with bp Group Policies.

Develop and translate strategy into short and longer term operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps; identify vital resources (people and capital) to support the implementation of these strategies.

Will supervise end to end process performance metrics to support the existing ongoing multiple and sophisticated Strategic Performance Units, Business Units and Functional team objectives.

Will be responsible for achieving top quartile process performance with Credit Management & Collections: developing and measuring performance through standardised metrics.

Will be driving Credit Management & Collections process activities whilst ensuring legal and compliance requirements are met in all jurisdictions; collaborating closely with relevant functional groups on policy direction; setting and maintaining process standards (including robust controls): and supporting optimisation efforts through Continuous Improvement and Technology enabled solutions, e.g RPA

Will implement global process standard and design across your process areas, enabled by deployment of global templates embedded within relevant ERP, Customer Service global template and/or enabling technology templates; driving commonalities in processes across Business Units; and deploying with relevant business programmes of work.

You will ensure Credit & Collections processes and standards are accurately incorporated in the BP Enterprise Activity Model (EAM)

Will be identifying and closing Credit Management & Collections process performance gaps, based on the performance metrics, audits, and where applicable external benchmarking.

Working with the Global and/or Regional / Business / Function, will ensure that local Continuous Improvement projects are identified and delivered to support global process standards and strategy.

Will work to drive RPA opportunities to enable process execution.

Will be managing a team with different skills made up of both direct and indirect staff.

Will build and support the development of Credit Management & Collections processes subject matter expertise within GBS centres. Supporting talent development and retention by involvement of subject matter authorities and/or super users at all levels of the organisation.

Key Challenges!!

Leading Processes over sophisticated bp Organisation with multiple customers

Development of strategies to deliver multiple objectives

Prioritisation of short and long-term objectives to improve process performance, efficiencies and customer working capital debt targets

Delivery of Key strategic projects

Leading multiple objectives across all business within your portfolio

Leadership a team and handling global operations time shift.

Education and Experience!!

Bachelor’s and relevant Master’s experience (preferred)

Approximately 12-16 years of tried experience in the domain of credit management, collections and monitoring

Significant industry, business services, outsourcing or similar experience

A strong background of leading Credit Management & Collections teams within a business services center in an organization of similar operational scale.

Worked in global multi-national or similar diverse business environments.

Shown experience in business process management and re-engineering if possible

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Outstanding influencing skills and the ability to empower cross functional and teams with sophisticated strengths

Proficiency in Business English Passion for driving continuous improvement with clear evidence of same in professional or business background.

Desirable Criteria

Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience



