Credit Service Manager - Europe & US

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Credit Manager

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

This role will focus on progressing the GBS Customer Credit, Collections strategy for our European and US Fuels business to deliver externally benchmarked top quartile customer debt management, credit risk management, including design, development and delivery of process within scope across BP business and functions support by GBS.

The role with provide leadership to a large (around 100 colleagues) diverse team located in GBS’s Hungarian center and be accountable for the service delivery provided by BP’s Business Process Outsourcing Partner.

In this role You will:

develop and communicate a clear vision and GBS Strategy for Credit Management Collections, in line with BP Group Policies

develop and translate strategy into short and longer term operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps; identify necessary resources (people and capital) to support the implementation of these strategie

monitor end to end process performance metrics to support the existing ongoing multiple and varied Strategic Performance Units, Business Units and Functional team objectives

be responsible for achieving top quartile process performance with Credit Management, Collections: developing and measuring performance through standardised metrics

be responsible for driving Credit Management, Collections process activities whilst ensuring legal and compliance requirements are met in all jurisdictions; liaising with relevant functional groups on policy direction; setting and maintaining process standards (including robust controls): and supporting optimisation efforts through Continuous Improvement and Technology enabled solutions, e.g RPA

will implement global process standard and design

across your process areas, enabled by deployment of global templates embedded within relevant ERP, Customer Service global template and/or enabling technology templates; driving commonalities in processes across SPUs and BUs; and deploying with relevant business programmes of work.

be responsible for identifying and closing Credit Management, Collections process performance gaps, based on the performance metrics, audits, and where applicable external benchmarking.

build and support the development of Credit Management, Collections processes subject matter expertise within Global Business Services centres. Supporting talent development and retention by involvement of subject matter experts and/or super users at all levels of the organisation.



What You will need to be successful:

Significant industry, business services, outsourcing or similar experience

A strong track record of leading Credit Management, Collections teams within a business services centre in an organisation of similar operational scale

Global multi-national experience or similar diverse business environments

Demonstrated experience in business process management and re-engineering if possible

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams

Fluency in Business English

Passion for driving continuous improvement with clear evidence of same in professional or business background.

Deep knowledge about Credit Management

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.