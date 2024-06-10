Credit Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Team Leadership:

Lead, mentor, and develop a team of credit risk analysts;

Coordinate and allocate tasks and projects to team members;

Cultivate a collaborative and high-performance team environment;

Provide training and support to junior analysts and other team members;

Credit Risk Assessment:

Supervise the assessment of credit risk for new and existing clients;

Ensure the accuracy and consistency of credit risk evaluations;

Develop and implement credit risk models and scoring systems;

Strategy Development:

Support the development of the credit risk policies and procedures;

Implement strategies to mitigate credit risk exposure;

Supervise and report on the efficiency of credit risk strategies;

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Analyse credit risk data to identify trends and potential risks;

Prepare comprehensive risk reports for senior management;

Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and internal policies;

Customer Management:

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross functions internal or external GBS;

This position’s primary interfaces are:BP GBS Credit, Collections, A/R & Accounts Payable Team

BP Local Country or Regional Finance Teamcustomersstakeholders to explain risk positions and recommendations

Support and drive GBS and Business related projects;



This position is not available for remote working



