Credit & Trade Loan Analyst

Credit and Trade Loan Analyst is responsible for all credit control activities with an aim to deliver business goals, optimizing a balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement. This includes appraising credit risk of new and existing customers, overdue debt management, monitoring credit exposures, legal recovery, reviewing & approving trade loan proposals, review impairment/amortization of loans and provide business support to the BP Sales teams. Position holder need to ensure adherence to local policies and procedures in drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. This position is part of wider GBS Asia organization and is expected to provide back up for other countries in the region to support Credit & Trade Loan agenda.



Understand the business and drive execution:

Regular meetings with the business to understand developments in the market, business strategies, customer needs etc.

Collecting information on credit & trade loan related sales requests, product & process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals to senior credit management and discussing it with sales stakeholders.

Ensure compliance to the Downstream Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system.

Managing Credit Risk exposure and Expected Loss Limit to support delivery of business goals through the optimization of the balance between credit risk and reward by applying good business judgement.

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA. Escalate those above DOA for approval by providing reasoned recommendations to Senior Management.

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum 4 to 5 years of experience in Finance, Accounting, Credit Assessments, Collections or Financial performance in an international environment.

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Written and spoken proficiency in English language

Proficiency in MS Office / JDE/SAP & Power BI

People Management

Change Management

Risk Assessment

Credit Management

Project Management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounts Receivable (AR), Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Collections Strategies, Commercial acumen, Credit Assessment, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis, Financial Performance, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.