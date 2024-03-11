Credit & Trade Loan Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution:

Accountable for controlling and supervising all credit analysis/assessment activities related to 3rd party debts and trade loan portfolio for the region.

Work closely with Collection team to lead exposure against defined credit limits and providing accurate and timely reporting to the management.

Regular meetings with the business and deliver Credit excellence by being involved in the developments of the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Chips in to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales stakeholders

Ensure business partnering, take ownership by being accountable for end-to-end process from GBS lens.

Act as a “subject matter expert” to influence & recommend changes to the credit policy, drive transformation by automating the processes and work with external credit agencies to develop “to be” Credit Assessment Framework as part of Reinvent BP.

Accountable to coach and develop members of the team from the technical and performance management lens whilst supporting the Asia Pacific region for current or any other future planned transitions.

Stakeholder management:

Accountable to manage networking & relationships with business stakeholders, Global & Regional Credit Managers for the all the businesses and team leads for Trade Loan, Collections Team and A/R, Cash & Bank team to drive working capital agenda.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related ERP systems and support ERP enhancements and developments.

SPA to manage overall Trade Loan process in close coordination with business and making right interventions for accounts underperforming.

Operations support:

Review compliance to the Customer & Products Credit Policy of all active customers, having a valid credit review in place, an assigned BP risk rating/ CL/ payment terms in the system

Liaise with Sales, Legal, Credit Collection teams and Cash collection companies

Review and approve Credit Assessments, bad debt provision and write offs within DOA

Ensure timely approval of blocked order and credit notes within DOA

Undertake Credit health checks

Drive CI & Standardization across all Customer Credit, Cash Collection processes within GBS scope.

Evaluation of Risk mitigations (securities)

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in an accurate manner within the assigned deadlines (i.e.: quarterly aggregation ELL on country/Cluster/Global level)

Participate in customer visits on an adhoc basis.

Perform regular analysis of overdue trends, lead the assessment of root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and overdue improvements

Transformation, Continues Improvement and Transitions

Ensure successful transition of activities in close coordination with Project Managers and relevant Country / Business stakeholders

Accountable to lead the transformation and CI initiatives.

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system credit related projects

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing own team

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance:

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation, and delivery.

Ensure an effective resource management and backup structure is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements, and local country stock exchanges requirements by applying to the department’s activity like the Customer & Products Credit Policy etc.

Key Challenges

People focus and able to inspire and motivate team members towards common goal.

Coach and mentor

High interpersonal, influential, and decision-making skills to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

Experienced to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Experienced to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines to ensure deliverables are met and knows when to escalate urgent matter on timely manner.

Good in analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness

Being able to work under fast paced environment

Experience using JDE/SAP and MS Office application

Requirement to work some Public Holidays / Saturdays.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

Country Sales leadership team

Strategy and Finance director

Country Finance Manager / Performance Manager

BP GBS functions & BPO

External

BP Customers

Suppliers

Essential Criteria & Key competencies

Education, Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field. Professional Chartered Accountants are preferred.

This is an individual contributor role but 3+ years of experience in people management / leading teams would be preferred.

6-8 years of experience with strong credit management background in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Basic Finance, Accounting, Performance Management experience in an international / MNC environment.

Shared service center experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Proficiency & experience in MS Office, Power BI, SAP & JDE

Key Competencies

Wise Decision: The ability to make informed and effective decision – Proficient

Innovation: The ability to create innovative solutions to business challenges - Intermediate

Partnership and teamwork: The ability to work with others to make a real difference - Proficient

Business Awareness: the ability to embrace the changing business environment – Intermediate

Leading People: The ability to willingly take the lead when needed – Proficient

Performance bias: The ability to work in ways that achieve remarkable performance - Intermediate

Technical Competencies:

Understands financial and accounting information, both published and internal. Aware of the principles and standards on which accounts are based and able to apply this knowledge in the workplace – Proficient

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls and due diligence processes across all business activities. Understands what effective control means in the BP context, the main control elements that need to be in place and how it's application can lead to the provision of the required level of financial assurance - Intermediate

The ability to monitor and constructively challenge business performance to meet or exceed plan targets through the development, implementation, and maintenance of rigorous performance management processes. The ability to collaborate with others to develop performance contracts which link individuals to organizational objectives, focusing in-year business performance conversations on next actions to be taken. The ability to provide performance or forecast data that meets the business needs which is relevant, complete, accurate and timely - Proficient

Applying processes and systems that provide for effective internal control, financial discipline and efficient service, both from within the Function and through outsourced partners. Ability to communicate effectively and work collaboratively with IT&S – Foundation.

Managing projects and related organizational change to ensure optimal use of resources and achieve objectives within schedule and budget. Contributing to the delivery of projects by applying financial control and accounting skills to the project financials and monitoring performance metrics - Intermediate

Value & Behaviors

Own your success

Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes

Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future

Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first

Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems



