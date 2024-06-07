Credit & Trade Loan Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and contributes for what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Job Purpose:

The Credit & Trade Loan SME position holder will be accountable to handle end to end risk assessment and credit management process, support delivery of business goals through optimisation of the balance between credit risk /reward judgement and running debt / exposure by being compliant to Customer & Products credit policy.

Incumbent will be having complete ownership to approve credit limits within DOA and call out those above DOA for approval by presenting and providing reasoned recommendations / insights to the senior Management. Credit SME holder will also be accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, professional business partnering & compliance.

Key Accountabilities

Understand the business and drive execution : Accountable for controlling and supervising all credit analysis/assessment activities related to 3rd party debts and trade loan portfolio for the region. Work closely with Collection team to run exposure against defined credit limits and providing accurate and timely reporting to the management. Regular meetings with the business and deliver Credit excellence by being involved in the developments of the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc. Supplies to collecting information on credit related sales requests, product and process modification, evaluating it from credit risk perspective, making proposals on implementation to senior credit management and discussing it with sales collaborators Ensure business partnering, take ownership by being accountable for end-to-end process from GBS lens.

:

Act as a “subject matter authority” to influence & recommend changes to the credit policy, drive transformation by automating the processes and work with external credit agencies to develop “to be” Credit Assessment Framework as part of Reinvent BP.

Accountable to mentor and develop members of the team from the technical and performance management lens whilst supporting the Asia Pacific region for current or any other future planned transitions.

Customer management: Accountable to lead networking & relationships with business team members, Global & Regional Credit Managers for the all the businesses and team leads for Trade Loan, Collections Team and A/R, Cash & Bank team to drive working capital agenda.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related ERP systems and support ERP improvements and developments.

SPA to run overall Trade Loan process in close coordination with business and making right interventions for accounts underperforming.

Education, Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field. Professional Chartered Accountants are preferred.

This is an individual contributor role but proven experience in people management / leading teams would be preferred.

proven ability with strong credit management background in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Basic Finance, Accounting, Performance Management experience in an international / MNC environment.

Shared service centre experience; preferably in oil and gas industry, lubricants industry or similar (eg. paint, chemical, batch processing industry) would be desirable.

Proficiency & experience in MS Office, Power BI, SAP & JDE



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

