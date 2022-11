Responsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated operational issues regarding Credit Risk, and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping Team and advance your career as a



Credit and Trade Finance Lead



Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.



In this role You will:

Advising on the most appropriate LC type to be used for risk mitigation and/or working capital management.

Amendment and/or extension of letters of credit and bank guarantees

Process claims received for a letter of credit payment

Responsible for the day to day margining activity in support of the regional businesses

Receive SBLC extension/ amendment request from the front office to amend an SBLC.

Prepare docs for banks to have signed and sent for SBLC issuance to 3rd parties.

Prepare application for issuance based on EPLC recaps, verify with a counterparty, and send to issuing bank.

Manage communications with banks and counterparties on receivables discounting

Provide communication with banks and counterparties

Reconciliation and approval of bank fees

Provide timely and accurate updates to reference data in terms of new trading counterparties, terms of which we trade, and external rating changes

Liaise with the appropriate settlements team to ensure the systems accurately represent the risk we hold and provide timely and effective communications to the necessary regional teams

Proactively engage regional business on risks or concerns identified within the portfolio or activity

Proactively monitor and assess limit utilization making limit/rating recommendations back to the various regional teams.

Ensure consistency across the underlying data sets within the Credit systems.

Collect improvement opportunities and suggest development measures to increase productivity within the team

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Relevant degree and a minimum of 5 - 7 years of experience in collections/credit risk management or trade finance

Familiarity with Uniform Customs & Practice for Documentary Credits (UCP600) and International Standby Practices (ISP98)

Experience in operational credit or trade finance role for a multinational companies or international/regional banks

Understanding of Prepayments, Receivables Securitization, Receivable Discounting, Supply Chain Financing, Inventory Financing, and Trade Credit Insurance

Understanding of general accounting rules mainly on Debt and Non-debt treat

Experienced with Microsoft Suite especially Excel, Outlook, and MS Word as well as Power BI, other Power Apps, and Salesforce

Experience at a risk rating agency or Commercial Bank is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested