Credit and Cash Manager - Asia Pacific

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Credit & Cash Manager – Asia Pacific is responsible for the overall direction and performance of the Customer Cash AsPac team and is a broad operational management role. The Credit & Cash Manager – Asia Pacific is the primary owner of the end-to-end Credit & Cash process with the overall goal of delivering services while ensuring quality and cost efficiency. Credit & Cash Manager – Asia Pacific plays a meaningful role in building the capability and standards of the GBS Asia and will support the development and sustainability of the GBS by ensuring service delivery excellence

Key Results / Accountabilities

Set and manage Credit & Cash team direction and determine priorities and goals while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations (e.g. credit exposure limits and review; customer contracts; order fulfilment support; and invoicing).

Develop annual budgets as well as look at long-term (approximately 2-3 years in advance) spending and resourcing plans for multiple process and operations within the Credit & Cash team.

Proactively grow the team to encompass new functions in the future (e.g. customer call centre).

Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end credit & cash process.

Drive service delivery performance against agreed service levels and key management metrics and goals.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date service delivery operations, and ensure teams follow operational procedures that provide control and operational flexibility and appropriately protect the company’s assets.

Partner with the Business Account Managers and Commercial Manager to: Develop and track Service Level Agreements (SLA) to ensure service delivery excellence. Provide input to service reporting. Facilitate service transition when required. Analyse issues that are highlighted by the Business Account Manager and resolve them in a timely manner.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and direct work. Appraise performance, provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees. Provide opportunities for learning and self-development, and facilitate the development of technical competencies. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Strong understanding of general accounting practices.

Minimum of 9 - 10 years of experience managing a client-service oriented operational function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes.

Minimum of 7 years of Order to Cash experience including infrastructure technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

Minimum of 10 years experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Preferred Criteria

Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Shared service centre experience.

Oil and gas proven experience.

Training and certification in Six Sigma, or similar quality management experience.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.