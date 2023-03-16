Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Credit and Trade Loan Analyst



Perform regular and event driven Credit Assessments and Trade Loan evaluations based on the Credit Policy, EMEA Trade Loan Policy, and BP DoA

Prepare, validate & submit trade loan proposals with credit appraisal for approval and ensure that they are compliant with BP financial guidelines (eg IRR, Credit Risk, DoA)

Prepare high quality Credit Analysis, Authority to Negotiate (ATN) and Financial Memorandum (FM), submit for approval and ensure is archived in appropriate manner

Proactively lead calls across different functions to ensure risk taken is counterbalanced by profitable return

Regular meetings with the business to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Be the first escalation point for complex and bigger challenges

Act as point of control overseeing FM's, Credit Assessment's quality before further escalation

Perform various regular reporting activities and ad hoc reporting's in an accurate and timely manner; Reconcile and validate Trade Loan accounts and be able to analyze and explain Trade Loan P&L impact.

Investigate and analyse porfolio trends, assess root causes, manage risk mitigations.

Coach the Team, to build capabilities and develop competencies.

Motivation of the Team by implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviors and values initiating team events, trainings etc.

Look for opportunities of process improvements and drive the implementation.

Take ownership, control and support system enhancements and resolution of incidents with SF Trade Loan Tool interface, BOT, SAP

Strong knowledge in finance, accounting and credit analysis area

3+ years of Commercial Evaluations, Credit Risk or Finance performance experience in an international environment

of Commercial Evaluations, Credit Risk or Finance performance experience in an international environment Fluent English language knowledge

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus to drive performance improvements

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines.

Great communication and interpersonal skills

University Degree in Economics or Finance field is preferred

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days/week based on team agreement

