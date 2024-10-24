Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Credit and Trade Loan Analyst

In this role You will:

Perform regular and event driven Credit Assessments and Trade Loan evaluations Policy, EMEA

Perform Customer Due Diligence to understand the financial and commercial prospects of the customer

Work together with sales to collect the necessary financial documents from the customer for a timely evaluation of the creditworthiness of the 3P

Prepare, validate & submit trade loan proposals with credit appraisal for approval and ensure that they are aligned with BP financial guidelines (eg IRR, Credit Risk, DoA)

Review and ensure that Trade Loan and Credit Risk data in local ERP and other relevant systems is correctly set up

Use personal judgement and initiative to develop effective and constructive solutions to challenges in trade loan evaluation, credit risk and performance management

Investigate, plan and implement strategically effective and relevant methods to improve the deals and meet customer expectations

Define the overall need and type of securities, coordinate with sales, customer and/or banks details on securities

Trade Loan and Credit Exposure Management, Monitoring, Forecasting

be able to identify key, strategic or high risks related to trade investments and take actions together with the relevant partners.

Evaluate and articulate the underlying delivery of actuals vs. the target (volume and Gross Margin) on a monthly basis and take action as per the Contract.

Monitoring of credit exposure regarding credit limit and overdues, delivery of KPI’s

Take full ownership of the assigned Trade Loan and Credit portfolio, take part in decision making from commercial point of view together with partners (Sales, Americas Finance& Credit management).

Understand the business and drive execution by

keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organizing regular meetings on Trade Loan and Credit Assessment reviews and be a business partner to balance the risk and enable the business

Resolve internal & external queries and issues

Reporting by

Perform various regular reporting activities and ad hoc reporting’s in an accurate and timely manner; Reconcile and validate Trade Loan accounts and be able to analyze and explain Trade Loan P&L impact.

What You will need to be successful:

Strong knowledge in finance, accounting and credit analysis area.

2+ years of Commercial Evaluations, Credit Risk or Finance performance experience in an international environment

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus to drive performance improvements

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

