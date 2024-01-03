Credit manager, ASPAC

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Business Support Group



Responsible for managing a large team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, contributing to strategic development using highly advanced understanding of the customer’s needs and expectations, and driving standardization and consistency of best-in-class processes to provide new and existing customers with the best possible service and enable delivery of business objectives.



Role Synopsis

This role will focus on progressing the GBS Customer Credit, Collections strategy for ASPAC region to deliver externally benchmarked top quartile customer debt management, credit risk management, including design, development and delivery of process within scope across BP business and functions support by GBS.

The role with provide leadership to a large team with multifaceted strengths located in GBS’s Asian and ANZ centres and be accountable for the service delivery provided by BP’s Business Process Outsourcing Partner.

The role will be accountable for the end-to-end management and execution for the BP Group for defined Customer Credit Management, Collections activities and actively work with senior business, finance and GBS leaders, within multiple business leadership forums.

The role will work with key customers to implement and drive process and technology solutions create to drive continuous improvement delivery efficient and compliant operations.

Key Accountabilities

You will develop and communicate a clear vision and GBS Strategy for Credit Management Collections, in line with BP Group Policies

You will develop and translate strategy into short and longer term operational goals, objectives, and process roadmaps; identify necessary resources (people and capital) to support the implementation of these strategies.

You will supervise end to end process performance metrics to support the existing ongoing multiple and varied Strategic Performance Units, Business Units and Functional team objectives.

You will be responsible for achieving top quartile process performance with Credit Management, Collections: developing and measuring performance through standardised metrics.

You will be responsible for executing Credit Management, Collections process activities whilst ensuring legal and compliance requirements are met in all jurisdictions; liaising with relevant functional groups on policy direction; setting and maintaining process standards (including robust controls): and supporting optimisation efforts through Continuous Improvement and Technology enabled solutions, e.g RPA

You will implement global process standard and design (GPDS) across your process areas, enabled by deployment of global templates embedded within relevant ERP, Customer Service global template and/or enabling technology templates; driving commonalities in processes across SPUs and BUs; and deploying with relevant business programmes of work. (e.g. Nike and GSD).

You will ensure Credit Management, Collections processes and standards are accurately incorporated in the BP Enterprise Activity Model (EAM)

You will be responsible for identifying and closing Credit Management, Collections process performance gaps, based on the performance metrics, audits, and where applicable external benchmarking.

Working with the Global and/or Regional / Business / Function, you will ensure that local Continuous Improvement projects are identified and delivered to support global process standards and strategy.

You will work to drive RPA opportunities to enable process execution.

You will be responsible for managing a diverse team made up of both direct and indirect staff.

You will build and support the development of Credit Management, Collections processes subject matter expertise within Global Business Services centres. Supporting talent development and retention by involvement of subject matter experts and/or super users at all levels of the organisation

Essential qualification and experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background with 15+ years of experinece

Significant industry, business services, outsourcing or similar experience

A strong track record of leading Credit Management, Collections teams within a business services centre in an organisation of similar operational scale.

Worked in global multi-national or similar diverse business environments.

Demonstrated experience in business process management and re-engineering if possible

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Exceptional influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams

Fluency in Business English Passion for driving continuous improvement with clear evidence of same in professional or business background.



