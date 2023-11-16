This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Roles & Responsibility: Credit Analyst

Execute day-to-day customer credit-related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets partner and customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, customer functions core values and policies established within the bp Group.

Carry out end to end Distributors credit management for the region encompassing order release, digiclaim processing, attending queries, validating interest on Sec Deposits and penalty for Chq Dishonour, ACH mandate, distributor’s onboarding and exiting, BG & collaterals handling and any other allied jobs.

Carry out the Credit assessments and provide recommendations, risk assessments on new applications & scheduled reviews through the analysis of financial information and related credit agency supplied information, e.g., Cash flow statements, Profit & Loss a/c & Balance sheet.

Consult with the relevant Sales person to obtain the information necessary to undertake the reviews – i.e. financials or security as required.

Escalate issues of non-compliance to the relevant DOA holder

Assess and approve new applications and scheduled reviews within defined authority and escalate appropriately.

Provide support to Regional Applications Officers.

Review over credit limit reports and orders to ensure that actions are undertaken i.e.credit limit reviews)

Provide advice to the Business and Operations teams in relation to problem accounts and all new applications.

Ensure a high level of partner and customer responsiveness is maintained by adhering to all service level agreements and key performance targets.

Ensure that timely and accurate reports are maintained in relation to the management of credit.

Compliance with Group Credit Standard and Policies and Credit Policy

Ensure an accurate and high level of customer data integrity.

Maintain relevant customer files.

In conjunction with a regional Credit team, recommend and facilitate appropriate payment plans for customers, including monitoring & reporting on progress for customers.

Continual review and improvement of current processes and procedures in relation to applications

Local Customer or business requirement visit based on guidance with Line Manager\

Any other specific job that his/her Line Manager assigns as per business requirement or project requirement.



