Crewing Lead

This role exists to provide line manager support to BPMS sea-going Officers directly and via a team of Performance & Development Officers. This includes recruitment, performance management, training and development, recruitment interviews, employee relations, exit process and compliance with the relevant laws. In doing so, the incumbent will be expected to work closely as a team with the other Team Leads in Crewing as well as build rapport and engage sea staff through ship visits and other sea-staff forums.
This is a local package role that is based in Singapore office.
About the opportunity: