Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Crewing Lead

Crewing Lead

Crewing Lead

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Shipping Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146256BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This role exists to provide line manager support to BPMS sea-going Officers directly and via a team of Performance & Development Officers. This includes recruitment, performance management, training and development, recruitment interviews, employee relations, exit process and compliance with the relevant laws. In doing so, the incumbent will be expected to work closely as a team with the other Team Leads in Crewing as well as build rapport and engage sea staff through ship visits and other sea-staff forums.

This is a local package role that is based in Singapore office.

About the opportunity:

  1. Manage the performance, development and training requirements of tagged officers, and monitor their compliance through appraisals, feedback and direct communication as appropriate. Provide advice on all performance and development issues with regards to appraisals, objectives and career aspirations, as well as providing directions and advice in the application of standard Company Policies and Practices.
  2. Lead and personally oversee of the performance management and promotion process for the tagged officers.
  3. Undertake disciplinary procedures for the tagged officers as required in compliance with the SEA-2 contract of employment for sea staff.
  4. Manage, lead and monitor the sea staff activities in accordance with bpMS policies.
  5. Provide efficient management of costs for all activities directly related to performance and development of sea- going officers.
  6. In consultation with the Senior Crewing Manager, support the delivery of marine expertise to BP Shipping and the wider BP Group
  7. Provide competent and capable marine staff to the BP Group for all operated vessels consistent with meeting agreed operating budget and strategic plan.
  8. Undertake specific projects as agreed with the Senior Crewing Manager
  9. Work closely with the Training Manager to ensure timely availability of offices trained as per matrix.
  10. Focal point for Group and BPS Marine Capability from Deck stream.
  11. Accountable for bench numbers of Deck & Engineer ranks.
  12. Any other task and/or responsibility as deemed necessary by the company.
People Management
  1. Provide guidance, supervision and support to the team on a day-to-day basis.
Requirements
  • Degree educated or equivalent
  • Class 1 Marine or Engineering Certificate and/or HR qualified.
  • Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value.
  • Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context then acts accordingly
  • Coaches others to help their development.
  • Demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and the wider organization
  • Considers the merits of differing positions or opposing viewpoints
Desirable Criteria
  • Deck or Engineer Certificate of Competency with experience working in shipping or another large multinational organization
#LI-onsite

Apply Search all jobs at bp