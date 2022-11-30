Crewing Manager

This role exists to provide line manager support to BPMS sea-going Officers directly and with help of the team of Crewing Leads. This includes performance management, training and development, recruitment & interviews, employee relations, exit process and compliance with the relevant laws. In doing so, the incumbent will be expected to work closely as One Team with the other Team Leads in Crewing as well as build rapport and engage sea staff through ship visits, Sea-staff conferences and other sea-staff forums.
This is a local package role that is based in Singapore office.
Key Accountabilities