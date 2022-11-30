Job summary

This role exists to provide line manager support to BPMS sea-going Officers directly and with help of the team of Crewing Leads. This includes performance management, training and development, recruitment & interviews, employee relations, exit process and compliance with the relevant laws. In doing so, the incumbent will be expected to work closely as One Team with the other Team Leads in Crewing as well as build rapport and engage sea staff through ship visits, Sea-staff conferences and other sea-staff forums.



This is a local package role that is based in Singapore office.

Key Accountabilities

Manage the performance, development, and training requirements of tagged officers, and monitor their compliance through appraisals, feedback, and direct communication as appropriate. Provide advice on all performance and development issues with regards to appraisals, objectives, and career aspirations, as well as providing directions and advice in the application of standard company policies and practices. Lead and personally oversee the performance management and promotion process for the tagged officers. Undertake disciplinary procedures for the tagged officers as required in compliance with the SEA2 contract of employment for sea staff. Manage, lead, and monitor the sea staff activities in accordance with policies. Provide efficient management of costs for all activities directly related to performance and development of sea- going officers. In consultation with the Senior Crewing Manager, support the delivery of marine expertise to BP Shipping and the wider BP Group. Provide competent and capable marine staff to the BP Group for all operated vessels consistent with meeting agreed operating budget and strategic plan. Undertake specific projects as agreed with the senior crewing manager. Work closely with the Training Manager to ensure timely availability of offices trained as per training matrix Focal point for Group and BPS Marine/Engineering Capability. Accountable for bench numbers of officers with visibility from both deck and engine officers. Any other task and/or responsibility as deemed necessary by the company. Provide guidance, supervision, and support to crewing leads on a day-to-day basis as directed by the senior crewing manage. Work with team to carry out workforce data analysis and ensure we have right numbers to crew the fleet. Lead and support planning meeting for both fleets monthly.

Degree educated or equivalent.

Class 1 Marine or Engineering Certificate and/or HR qualified.

Focuses effort and prioritises work to deliver business value.

Demonstrates a clear understanding of the business context then act accordingly.

Coaches others to help their development.

Demonstrates shared commitment to the success of the team and the wider organisation.

Considers the merits of differing positions or opposing viewpoints.

• Deck or Engineer Certificate of Competency• Experience working in shipping or another large multinational organization.#LI-onsite