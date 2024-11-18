Crewing Manager - Logistics, Training and Compliance

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the role

This role exists to provide Logistics, Training and Compliance management for bpMS sea staff and line management of the logistics team. This includes recruitment, training and development, employee relations, chairmanship of the ‘Training Working Group’, and compliance with the relevant laws. In doing so, the incumbent will be encouraged to work closely with the Crewing Team, as well as establish rapport and engage sea staff through ship visits and other sea-staff forums. The role is also accountable for ensuring that officers supplied by bp Maritime Services (Singapore) (bpMSS) are placed on board with all the accurate prerequisites including medical and training course requirements.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for all team people management requirements.

Handle the development and training requirements for the fleet and measure their efficiency through various feedback mechanisms. Provide advice on all training issues including the application of industry best process and company policies and procedures.

Run and lead logistical crewing activities to enable officers’ safe joining and departure from assigned vessels under normal and emergency conditions and appointment to training courses and any other agreed activities.

Ensure the 3rd party travel provider is performing and meeting the requirements of the contract with bpMS by prioritising quarterly performance reviews and monitoring KPIs.

Support the BPMSS Occupational Health Adviser (OHA) to ensure the 3rd party medical provider for Occupational Health Services, is performing and meeting the requirements of the contract with bpMSS by taking an active part in the quarterly performance reviews and monitoring of KPIs.

Lead and personally coordinate training requirements for the fleet by engaging with TWG/bpS SMEs /Crewing Leads to ensure training is appropriate, effective, and maintained to the appropriate standards.

Support disciplinary procedures for crewing tagged officers as the need arises in conformance with the Seafarer’s Employment Agreement 2 for sea staff.

Deliver the Learning and Development strategy and all line management activities related to training of bpMS sea staff and cadets.

Ensure compliance with external and Internal stakeholders for bpMS Singapore such as MLC audits, Internal/external audits, MPA licence to recruit and place people on board.

Provide efficient management of cost and budget for all activities directly related to Training, Logistics, and development of sea-going officers.

Lead the Training Working Group to identify training initiatives to fulfil critical proficiency gaps in support of the business strategy.

Work with Regulatory bodies, Subject Matter Experts, Training Suppliers, and professional networks to develop and maintain a robust training portfolio that delivers desired business results.

Responsible for producing training management reports for the Senior Crewing Manager.

In consultation with the Senior Crewing Manager, support the delivery of marine expertise to BP Shipping and the wider BP Group including the promotion of development programmes.

Support recruitment through the interview of prospective cadets and officers recruits and be involved in the promotion panel when required.

Provide proficient marine staff to the bp Group for all operated vessels consistent with meeting the agreed operating budget and as appropriate UFA/ SLA.

Any other task and/or responsibility as required by the company.

People Management

Develop a team of Admin & Logistic Officers/Asst. Admin & Logistic officers including completion of their appraisals and planning for their development.

Provide mentorship, supervision, and support to the team on a day-to-day basis.

Requirements

Min degree with relevant studies

Experience in marine industry training requirements, background in marine engineering will be preferred

Experience in a crewing office or in other maritime operations.

Proven experience in managing people.

Vendor management.

Strong facilitation and interpersonal skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



Skills:

