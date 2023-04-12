Crisis, Continuity Management and Emergency Response Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Advisor role is a meaningful role providing day to day support management of CCM & Emergency Response (ER) resources, delivering high quality output in support of effective risk management and crisis preparedness within the bp Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT) region. This role incorporates all aspects of crisis and continuity management to ensure full compliance with both bp’s defined practices and in country regulatory requirements.



Key Accountabilities

Support the delivery of all crises, continuity management and emergency response programs in the bpTT region.

Supports and provide input into the entity risk assessment process with respect to crisis management, business continuity, emergency response and oil spill risks.

Ensures the development, implementation, and maintenance of CCM response programs and response plans in alignment with Group Defined Practice and OMS principles.

Provides professional mentorship, support, and advice during a response, to the incident management, business support and business continuity teams.

Ensures an effective lesson learned process is placed to capture improvements identified during exercises and actual responses.

Fully accountable for liaison with ISC leadership to gain agreement on any gap closure plans.

Supports the implementation of the self-verification process for CCM&ER within the asset and verifies that the relevant staff/contractors operate to a consistent set of policies and procedures, while implementing their own self-verification plans.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in Emergency Response Management, Disaster Management, Crisis Management, Operations or HSSE related field.

5 years’ experience in Crisis Management and Emergency Response related roles.

Technical expertise in an emergency response (Hazmat, fire, medical, spill, search, and rescue, etc.) and knowledge of regulatory compliance issues management.

Successful implementation of Crisis Management programs using the Incident Command System (ICS).

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Must earn and maintain respect of and lead and collaborate with executives and the wider bp organization.

The ability to coordinate and influence key external partners such as suppliers, contractors, regulators, and other industry leaders, to find solutions, manage risk and achieve results that advances business strategy.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!