Crisis & Continuity Manager - Operational Resilience & Business Continuity

Sitting within Technology, Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) is the overarching function, delivering geo-political insight and intelligence, Crisis preparedness and emergency response support and security protection to bp.

The Operational Resilience Manager is critical in helping to support bp’s resilience in a crisis. They will provide thought leadership and lead the development and maintenance of global standards requirements, guidance and tools for operational resilience / business continuity management. They will lead the direction and delivery of the Finance C&CM programme enhancing their business continuity, crisis readiness and operational resilience.

The successful candidate will have extensive experience in Crisis and Business Continuity Management, and an understanding of Operational Resilience. They will demonstrate proven success in complex, dynamic environments and show critical thinking, flexibility in approach, innovation and agility in executing complex initiatives.

Key Accountabilities:

Leads the development and implementation of an Operational Resilience (OR) framework for C&CM which incorporates regulatory requirements and redefining a company-wide approach to Business Continuity Management.

Responsible for leading and line managing central business continuity / operational resilience team members.

Develop, deliver and maintain global standards, requirements and guidance for operational resilience / business continuity management.

Leads the development of OR / BCM digital and non-digital tools, guidance and standards.

Responsible for the Finance C&CM programme, engaging with Finance leadership and deploying available resources flexibly to deliver annual requirements.

Collaborates with Digital Resilience C&CM Manager to ensure a broad approach to Operational Resilience and Digital Operational Resilience.

Collaborates with other parts of bp eg Procurement, Digital Security to support a more complete and integrated approach to the implementation of Operational Resilience.

Supports projects to align with relevant Operational Resilience regulations and policies.

Support business facing C&CM teams on delivery of continuity management / resilience programmes.

Responsible for operational resilience / continuity management training and upskilling programmes.

Supports ISC assurance and audit programmes related to Business Continuity Management / Operational Resilience.

Promotes integration, collaboration and capability development across ISC.

Ownership and management of the operational resilience annual budget.

Where required, provides coaching to response teams during incidents and deploys resources from the team to support response activity.

Role requirements:

Extensive experience in implementing C&CM and BCM programmes in a variety of contexts or industries and understanding of the field of operational resilience.

Knowledge and experience of current and emerging Operational Resilience regulations and experience in implementing Operational Resilience frameworks.

Extensive experience in incident response, crisis management or operational response to incidents, and/or response experience in an operating business.

Ability to produce high-quality materials to communicate complex information.

Experience leading and / or facilitating discussions, meetings, and briefings for a variety of audiences, including executives.

Ability to lead a team of highly skilled C&CM professionals with diverse portfolios and challenges.

Ability to work in agile context using kanban methods to prioritise workload and optimise planning.

Ability to navigate a matrix organization and manage through influence in complex and sensitive situations.

Proven capability to manage high-pressure situations and respond to emergencies.

Degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management / operational resilience is desirable but not essential for those with proven experience in C&CM.

Desirable criteria:

Experience in the implementation of the Operational Resilience Policies / frameworks e.g FCA / DORA.

Membership of a technical or professional body for BC / OR e.g. BCI or DRI.

Understanding of digital operational resilience and cyber risk.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for people, Business Continuity Management, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, HR incident response, Managing exercises and drills, Site Emergency Response



