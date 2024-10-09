Crisis and Continuity Adviser – Mauritania and Senegal Region

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Adviser for the Mauritania and Senegal (M&S) Region is part of bp’s Intelligence, Security, and Crisis Management (ISC) function. As the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project progresses, the need for robust emergency preparedness and crisis management is crucial.

The role exists to implement and manage bp’s Emergency Response (ER), Crisis Management (CM), and Business Continuity (BC) programmes within the M&S region. The primary purpose of the role is to ensure that bp is fully prepared to respond to emergencies, maintain operational resilience, and protect both internal and external collaborators during crises.

The desired strategic outcome is to achieve a high level of operational readiness in the M&S region, ensuring that bp can mitigate the risks associated with unplanned events that could negatively impact personnel, contractors, facilities, and the surrounding communities. This role contributes to maintaining bp’s license to operate by ensuring compliance with local regulations and conformance to bp’s Group Defined Practices (GDPs).

This position plays a pivotal role in protecting bp’s business continuity in a high-risk operating environment. The adviser ensures that bp is well-positioned to manage emergency incidents, thus protecting its personnel, the environment, and its assets. Additionally, the role drives compliance with both regional legislation and conformance with bp’s global crisis management framework, ensuring bp’s operations remain secure and resilient.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Implementation of Emergency Response and Crisis Management Programmes . Assist in the delivery of bp’s Emergency Response (ER) and Crisis Management (CM) programmes within the M&S region to ensure preparedness for emergency situations, contributing to the protection of personnel, assets, and operations.

Ensure Compliance with Global Standards and Local Legislation . Support the alignment of crisis and continuity management activities with bp’s Group Defined Practices (GDPs) and local regulations, ensuring that operations in the M&S region meet both internal and external compliance requirements.

Build Regional Response Capability. Play a key role in developing and enhancing regional response capabilities, such as Search and Rescue, Medical Emergencies, Structural Integrity response, and support to frontline security teams. Ensure integration of cyber and digital incident response, and care for people processes (family liaison, accounting for people, relative response), while collaborating with global and third-party capabilities to build a comprehensive crisis management framework.

Support Training and Development of Response Teams. Assist in the training, development, and exercising of the Incident Management Teams (IMTs), and on supporting site level Emergency Response Teams (ERTs), Tactical Response Teams (TRTs) preparedness, ensuring these teams are collectively prepared to respond effectively to emergencies and crises in the M&S region.

Facilitate Stakeholder Engagement and Collaboration . Support the development of strong relationships with internal teams, local authorities, and external partners to ensure a coordinated and efficient response to emergency situations, enhancing bp’s ability to manage crises in the region.

Manage Business Continuity Planning. Develop and maintain business continuity (BC) plans, ensuring that bp’s critical operations in the M&S region can continue or quickly recover following disruptions, thereby protecting bp’s business performance and reputation.

Education: University/College degree or relevant qualification / experience in the field of science, business, crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management.

Essential Experience:

Experience in Crisis Management and Emergency Response. Demonstrated experience in managing or supporting crisis management and emergency response activities, ideally within the energy, oil & gas, or industrial sectors.

Familiarity with Regulatory and Compliance Standards. Proven knowledge of regulatory requirements and compliance frameworks in crisis management and business continuity, particularly in the Mauritania and Senegal region, or similar operating environments.

Regional Experience and Cross-Cultural Sensitivity. Previous work experience in international or regional contexts, particularly in Africa, with a strong understanding of regional risks, government relations, and local collaborator dynamics.

Experience in Capability Building. Experience in building and developing response capabilities, such as search and rescue, structural integrity response, frontline security, cyber and digital incidents, and care for people initiatives. Familiarity with integrating these with global and third-party capabilities is essential.

Track Record in Training and Development. Proven ability to support the training, development, and readiness of emergency response teams (ERTs), tactical response teams (TRTs), and incident management teams (IMTs), including the design and delivery of training exercises.

Relationship Management. Strong experience in collaborating with internal and external partners, including regulatory authorities, local communities, and third-party service providers, to ensure alignment and effective crisis response.

Experience with Business Continuity Planning. Prior experience in supporting the development and implementation of business continuity (BC) plans, particularly in high-risk environments or industries.

Job Requirements:

Crisis and Continuity Management Expertise. In-depth knowledge of crisis management, emergency response, and business continuity standard processes, including familiarity with bp’s Group Defined Practices (GDPs) or similar industry standards.

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Skills. Ability to communicate sophisticated crisis management issues clearly and effectively with diverse collaborators, both internal and external, and across different levels of the organisation.

Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills. Ability to assess risks and potential crises, analyse complex situations under pressure, and provide sound, practical solutions that contribute to business resilience.

Project Management Competency. Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple crisis management and continuity planning projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of objectives.

Resilience and Ability to Work Under Pressure. Proven ability to remain calm and effective in high-stress environments, such as during emergency situations or operational crises, while maintaining a focus on strategic outcomes.

Fluency in English. Proficiency in both written and spoken English is needed; knowledge of French or local languages is advantageous, given the regional context.

