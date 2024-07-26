Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Advisor (US)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Want to be part of a diverse, dynamic team working for a company that's passionate about driving the world's energy transition towards Low Carbon?

Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency and crisis management support and security protection to all bp businesses.

This position within ISC, is for someone to support Trading & Shipping’s (T&S) Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) program within the Americas, to ensure the business are prepared to respond to a wide range of risks. The position will be an integral part of the T&S C&CM team.

About the team:

The team is diverse and dynamic, passionate about ensuing the business is actively prepared to respond to a wide range of risk

T&S performs a critical role in integrating value chains across bp through our established oil, gas and financial trading businesses and new areas of growth like bioenergy, low carbon trading and products.

T&S buy, sell, and move energy for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We have people, assets, and offices worldwide. At any time, we have between 250 – 300 ships are on the water for bp enabling us to move around 240 million tons of oil, gas and products every year.

The operational response and resilience of T&S is essential to its success.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Support the development and delivery of the Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) program for the Americas.

Coordinate the design and delivery of License to Operate (LTO) exercises in the US, including liaising with regulators, authorities and contractors, and track the associated budget.

Support the development and maintenance of Trading & Shipping (T&S) C&CM plans and procedures, collaborating closely with internal and external bodies to maintain up to date information.

Support the development and delivery of training and exercises for T&S response teams

Support the Operational Resilience (Business Continuity Management) Program for the Shipping teams; and work with the wider T&S C&CM team to support the delivery of coordinated operational resilience across T&S and the wider bp

Supporting the maintenance of T&S on-call teams, systems, and office-based emergency response facilities

Work with T&S C&CM team to coordinate the accounting for and care for people in an emergency across all global teams and businesses.

Actively contributes to the T&S C&CM continuous improvement, through leading or assisting lessons learnt reviews from incidents; and implementing iterative improvements.

Provides advice to other bp businesses, on T&S role in response to marine incidents.

Support the maintenance and tracking of the Global T&S C&CM budget.

Mentor response teams and perform on-call duties. When on duty, the role holder will be required to be available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience in crisis management and business continuity / operational resilience programs, involving significant operational risk.

Experience in incident response, crisis management or operational response to incidents, and/or response experience in an operating business.

Experience of developing and delivering US LTO exercises.

Experience in preparing concise plans or reports.

Experience leading and/or facilitating discussions and meetings.

Experience delivering training sessions for a variety of audiences and coaching teams.

Experience working in high pressured situations with ability to prioritize work when faced with multiple requirements, and the ability to progress issues when only partial information is available.

Experience in the marine and/or energy industry.

Experience of the care for people processes of emergency response e.g. next of kin notification, family liaison and relative response.

Global geopolitical awareness including an understanding of how global security risks affect the maritime environment.

Awareness of agile methodologies and tools

WHY JOIN US?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

- Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

- Life and health insurance, medical care package

- And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



