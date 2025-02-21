Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Crisis and Continuity Management (C&CM) Team Leader

The job holder will be responsible for delivery of Emergency Response (ER), Crisis Management (CM) and Business Continuity (BC) programmes within the business in conformance with bp Group Defined Practices (GDPs), aligned with applicable legislation and benchmarked against company and industry good practice guidelines.

In this role You will:

Work in partnership with HSE&C to deliver response readiness within the businesses.

As an enabler function, support Operations, Maintenance, Engineering, Projects and other business functions in support of C&CM delivery of business level objectives.

Lead the CCM&ER team and role models bp’s company beliefs, Ethics & Compliance (E&C) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) standards, team mentorship, coaching and development.

Contribute to the business risk management review processes.

Design and drive the C&CM programme

Leads development, maintenance and verification of C&CM policy and procedures for the business in accordance with the requirements of GDP 4.6-0001 and 4.6-0002 as part of bp’s Operating Management System (OMS).

Facilitates delivery of risk-commensurate CM and ER plans for operational and business activities conformant with bp GDPs and stays in sync with applicable regulatory requirements.

Delivers risk-commensurate BC plans including for digital disruption events.

Supports effective delivery and revision of proficiency and attainment standards requirements for applicable response team’s including Emergency Response Teams (ERTs), Incident Management Teams (IMTs), Business Response Teams (BRTs) and Business Continuity Teams (BCTs) including their availability and attrition, training development and exercising needs commensurate to the business risk profile.

Drive continuous improvement delivery and change management projects.

Manage the subject area budget in line with business requirements.

Act as Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for relevant CCM&ER contractors and leads the sourcing of material, equipment, personnel and supplies vital to implement CCM&ER plans, oil spill preparedness and tactical response.

Contribute to planning for the advancement of the C&CM subject area as a whole and direct contribution to projects of high value to practitioners and the frontline.

Contribute to ISC's response management framework in a functional response or position of technical and/or process expertise.

Promote C&CM self-verification and lessons identified/learned programme to drive compliance, conformance and continuous improvement within region and more broadly within ISC.

Support the integration of C&CM with Intelligence & International Advisory (I&IA), Security and Digital Security fields, ISC Assurance and ISC Programmes, to further strengthen and simplify the overall service offer to the company.

Deliver critical initiatives within C&CM including subject matter expert mentorship in C&CM subdisciplines including, but not limited to People Response, Oil Spill Response, Tactical Response, Operational Resilience.

Enable collaboration and integration with and support to Crisis Capability and Mutual Response Teams (MRT).

Engage and support C&CM and wider ISC and HSE&C practitioner networks to strengthen integration and common practice.

What You will need to be successful:

University/College degree or relevant qualifications in the field of crisis management / emergency management / business continuity management / project management are desirable but not crucial for those with proven experience.

Experience and proven track record of leading and mentoring teams, leading, and facilitating discussions, meetings, and training for a variety of audiences.

Experience of implementing crisis management programs and knowledge of relevant industry and regulatory standards.

Experience of managing teams.

Experience of responding to emergency situations.

Experience preparing concise communications, plans or reports.

Excellent English language skills, both verbal and written.

Demonstrated leadership capability and ability to work effectively with multiple internal and external collaborators

Desirable criteria

Proven experience of developing and delivering major CCM&ER exercises

Proven record of working in high pressured situations with the ability to prioritize work when faced with multiple requirements, and the ability to proactively progress issues when only partial information is available.

Understanding of the energy industry, product flows and operations.

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.



