Cross Commodity Oil Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Cross Commodity Team is one of the newest and most exciting parts of the broader oil analytics team. The team is passionate about flexible deployment of analytical capability to solve complex problems and respond to changing business and market conditions in order to improve commercial value. Team members have the opportunity to work on a varied set of projects, local or global, focusing on one or more of the different parts of the oil market, building up substantial knowledge and broad perspective of oil trading as a result.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Provide outstanding analytical capabilities to a range of key projects.

Use the results to help support/challenge trading positions.

Monitor fundamentals and major trends in the oil market and understand their impact across fuels linking back to trading and origination activity.

Contribute to effective cross-discipline partnerships within Trading Analytics & Insights to bring the best skills to problems

Collaborate efficiently across regions and commodity lines to build alignment and promote better connectivity

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure

Essential education:

Strong academic background in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements:

Up to 5 years’ experience using sophisticated tools to analyze the oil market

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments

Experience of delivering tradable insights from analysis

Knowledge of statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Ability to program in Python and/or other data science platforms required

Ability to thrive in a role which transitions from project to project.

Experience analyzing other commodity markets considered, particularly if a strong analytical tool kit can be demonstrated

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

