Crude Commercial Manager Americas

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The business

Refining & Products Trading (RPT) is bp’s face to the global oil market. GCRUDE is T&S’s crude products trading book. T&S RPTA (Refining & Products Trading, Americas) serves three primary purposes. First and foremost, it provides a trading and execution service to bp's assets in the Americas. This includes assisting equity marketing, crude supply, product import/export, and price risk management. Secondly, RPTA seeks to make use of its skills, global connectivity, and market insight to generate entrepreneurial trading income. Thirdly, RPTA is accountable for ensuring a robust compliance and trading infrastructure, including systems and controls.

T&S trades from 3 main global locations; Singapore, London, and Chicago (including satellite office in Calgary), with the Chicago office responsible for US and LatAm flows both into and out of the regions and Calgary managing Canadian crude flows.

About the role

The Crude Commercial Manager (CCM) will serve the RPTA GCRUDE teams, based in Chicago and Calgary, and have oversight of the GCRUDE Americas strategy. The CCM acts in a leadership capacity, with direct and indirect line management accountability for bp equity marketing in the US and Canada, origination, exposure analysts, deal entry analysts and graduate roles on the team. The CCM also has a major role as informal leadership working alongside the Regional Book Lead in both Chicago and Calgary to discharge their accountabilities, working to support commercial delivery and compliant operations across the team. In addition, the CCM is a member of the RPTA regional leadership team. They will serve as senior leader on various Group interface projects, and will be a member of the global GCRUDE commercial management community. Other duties include a variety of individual contributor tasks, such as business development, origination and counterparty relationship management. They will be expected to deliver critical initiatives that build GCRUDE’s and RPT’s capability and scale that the business requires to achieve its growth targets.

Key Accountabilities

The CCM will perform a wide range of general commercial and management tasks as well as lead a range of initiatives that support the Global COO of GCRUDE, Global Commodity Head and Regional Book Leader in delivering the global business strategy across the entirety of the GCRUDE Americas portfolio. The CCM holds overall general management accountability on day-to-day commercial operations of the all GCRUDE US and Canadian books, as well as holding DOA to enable bench related activity in region which falls above the Regional Book Leader. The CCM will be a knowledge base on all aspects of GCRUDE US and Americas (Canada and LATAM) trading, marketing and origination activity for the functions and if not, has the ability to quickly ascertain the information needed. The CCM interacts, collaborates, directs and manages with all senior leaders of support functions, and responds to requests and requirements from both the wider T&S leadership and bp Group. The CCM holds stakeholder management responsibility with the VP of Region and CCFO on behalf of overall regional bench activity.

Key areas of book oversight include fixed cost management, sanctions and compliance adherence, policy and code of conduct adherence. Additional oversight includes strategic interface management with as well as escalation point for senior leaders of key functions. The CCM is responsible for attending the weekly regional book leader meetings as well as RDGB, RRCM and all interface governance meetings. The CCM is accountable from a commercial management lens on regional book strategy items. Finally, the CCM will be expected to remain connected with the various RSOs within the region and GCRUDE staff deployed in these RSOs, furthermore contributing towards the regional RSO strategy and ensuring GCRUDE’s regional strategy is overlaid within.

The CCM has direct leadership of 3 exposure/commercial analysts, 2 bp equity interface marketers/originators, 1 originator (in Colombia) and 2 deal entry analysts, plus oversight of graduates. The CCM is also a member of the Origination team within GCRUDE US and is expected to contribute to the delivery of the Origination agenda within region. The CCM will lead the NAI process for new business where appropriate and manage the relationship with C&P and P&O in Americas. They will be the bench representative on governance board items across the bp interface and take active management in ensuring continued development of future GCRUDE talent in FLL and SLL space.

A note on development: this role forms the primary succession into COO roles. It enables a deep understanding of the inner workings of a complex trading book, and as such positions the candidate for potential future roles either in senior trading leadership, or individual contribution within the commercial functions or interfacing Group businesses.

Essential Requirements

Strong communicator, influence and collaborator management skills across all levels of the organization

Experience working directly with traders in oil, oil products or gas trading

Ability to be resourceful, take different opinions into account, and drive a decision (either by consensus or independently, depending on situation)

Proven track record of building relationships with teams covering different subject areas e.g. compliance, credit, commodity risk and other enabling functions

Ability to lead teams of different seniority and in different geographic locations

Strong commercial competence and intellectual curiosity

Ability to understand complex activity and articulate to different teams with less exposure

Understanding of bp organization construct

Desire to build relationships outside of T&S and be a trusted partner to P&O and C&P, as well as other bp business units where needed

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



