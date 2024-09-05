Crude Originator

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Crude trading and origination team is a critical part of bp’s future direction of consistently delivering a resilient hydrocarbon business, sitting as a major contributor in bp’s refining & products trading business. In order to develop a balanced business for the future, crude origination must consistently strive to be a leading player in the market and building strategic partnership with 3rd party refiners and producers in the oil markets, as well as a critical player in logistics to develop, maintain and optimize physical oil flows for both 3rd party and bp equity production.

This is a Singapore based role with travel needed as required to build, maintain and leverage relationships with customers across the AsPac region. You will play a vital role in developing more sophisticated and long term opportunities in Asian countries of strong refining presence for the global Crude business. These transactions will be marketed to 3rd parties and can involve a combination of physical, risk management and financial elements, as well as have an offer in the #netzero space, working with low carbon trading and other crude originators. You will be an active member and participant of the team in Singapore and collaborate with various regional offices in Japan, China, Indonesia etc. They will also be responsible for collaborating closely with the central origination team on x-commodity opportunities.

All origination activities taken on will be rigorously driven in accordance with Group and T&S standards, and will supported by approval and assurance processes undertaken by commercial development, and interaction with support functions in T&S.

Develops and leads negotiation strategies to deliver commercial and operational agreements and sophisticated transactions, creating optimization and cross-commodity sales opportunities where appropriate, in the AsPac crude markets, with particular focus on developing strategic shorts

Drives business development (prospecting, originating and executing), working with and in support of Crude traders, by identifying, appraising, optimising, developing and closing transactions that add flexibility and optionality to the portfolio

Builds a robust hopper of opportunities that enables commercial delivery and also complements bp group strategy

Provides deal assurance by ensuring transaction structures, execution options, negotiating and relationship management tactics, risks, rewards and resources are considered, defined and evaluated

Maintains full understanding of how each new business opportunity impacts the trading exposure associated with our portfolio

Builds and maintains strategic relationships with internal teams and external parties including customers, government bodies and regulators

Uses deep market knowledge and relationships to drive intel of market events and activities

Aligns with bp's Code of Conduct and models “Who We are” beliefs Values

Degree qualified

Commercial: consistent track record in extracting commercial value from projects/deals; demonstrates a bias toward the most economic solution; good judgment for risk and reward; able to quickly identify what is important and what is not; track record in driving commercial results in a compliant, ‘Live our Purpose’ manner; evidence of origination experience of physical flows, logistics optimisation and structured finance and openness to move into innovative and creative structures to enable #netzero opportunities

Financial: Strong financial understanding, including accounting (P&L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flows), financial concepts including dual discounting and credit pricing

Interpersonal skills (impact & influence): Able to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment with a diverse group of people, acting as a bridge between an asset and its shareholders and the trading community. Able to influence and empower a diverse community of individuals. Possesses the impact and strive to make things happen. Experience in influencing a range of partners across all levels of an organisation, both internally and externally

Commodity Markets: Deep previous experience requiring working in commodity markets, including demonstrated proficiency in market dynamics, regulation, supply/demand fundamentals

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



