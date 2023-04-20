Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Crude Trader

Crude Trader

Crude Trader

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147361BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

You will primarily focus in physical crude trading as part of the Global Crude in bp Trading and Shipping (T&S). Based in Singapore, you would be working alongside other traders and originators to sustainably grow commercial activities in Middle East & Asia Pacific. You are to initiate and develop calls & strategies for sour crude trading book, supported by in-depth analysis of fundamental and technical data, to positively deliver to the regional and global book financial plan.

Key Accountabilities

  • Work with team members to execute the trade strategy utilizing different physical & financial instruments whilst maintaining accurate and assured exposure processes.
  • Develop and maintain relationships with market participants, maintaining continual dialogue, and identifying and executing new opportunities as the markets develop.
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of the relevant trading processes and procedures, understanding and interpreting the deals transacted by the trading team and complying with internal &regulatory deal entry requirements.
  • Ensure the system of record is maintained and updated with new deals including the reconciliation of any discrepancies, and acts as point of contact for any issues or questions that arise from middle or back office regarding the end-to-end deal entry process.
  • Ensure deal entry metrics remain in line with key performance indicator (KPI) expectations, and records explanations in respect to any deal entry errors.
  • Complie with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
  • Minimum 6 years in trading with specialized trading experience in sour crude market
  • In depth knowledge of global crude production & refining sectors, benchmark pricing centers and understanding of market participants & oil logistics
  • Experience in risk management instruments & tools
  • Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others
  • Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail
  • Strong interpersonal & communication (written and verbal) skills
  • Self-starter, keen to think independently, and eager to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

