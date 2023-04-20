Crude Trader

You will primarily focus in physical crude trading as part of the Global Crude in bp Trading and Shipping (T&S). Based in Singapore, you would be working alongside other traders and originators to sustainably grow commercial activities in Middle East & Asia Pacific. You are to initiate and develop calls & strategies for sour crude trading book, supported by in-depth analysis of fundamental and technical data, to positively deliver to the regional and global book financial plan.
Key Accountabilities