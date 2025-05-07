Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Crude Trader will be responsible for delivering Latin American deal execution and origination for the Crude Trading bench, including negotiating agreements and complex structured transactions. This role will provide deal assurance, drive new and existing business growth, and require building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value.

This role will be focused on trading around and growing our Latin American business in addition to supplying waterborne crude to our Cherry Point Refinery in Washington. This position will also provide market insight and work with our Midstream organization to optimize refinery crude grade selection. Additionally, the Crude Trader will collaborate closely with our in-country originators, support our growth agendas, and this role will be central in driving the Crude bench’s participation in ST&S ‘s Latin American strategy.

This position represents an exciting opportunity for a candidate with proven commercial aptitude to contribute to the Global Crude trading strategy by supporting our Latin American business.

Key Accountabilities

Identify, develop, and execute an entrepreneurial trade strategy, using relevant physical and financial instruments in close communication with other members of the Global Crude team.

Conduct continual dialogue with market participants and develop a close working relationship with our asset partners

Manage risk and maintain accurate and assured deal and exposure management processes in compliance with bp Policies and Procedures.

Identification of new opportunities which emerge as new markets and logistics develop.

Assist with long-term bench strategic initiatives, taking ownership of relevant projects and demonstrating leadership skills.

Provide coverage for other books as needed and support cross-commodity initiatives

Essential Education and Experience

Fluent in Spanish - business and commercial proficiency

A minimum of five years of industry experience is required

A minimum of 3 years of Latin American trading experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required

Extensive knowledge of crude trading and operations

Self-starter and desire to take on growing responsibilities and multiple priorities.

Ability to think creatively and adapt to a changing environment while maintaining attention to detail.

Ability to work and deliver results under pressure, demonstrating quick thinking in a fast-paced trading environment.

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others. Experience in managing third- party customer relationships within the Latin American markets.

Active challenger and participant in setting of book strategy

Ability to work in a team with demonstrated leadership characteristics

Strong numeracy skills and commercial mentality

Must be authorized to work in the US

Ability to travel up to 50%

Why join bp?

How much do we pay (Base)? (187,000 – 244,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.