Crude and Coke Supply Planner

Job summary

The Crude & Coke Supply Planner at the Cherry Point Refinery leads the process of optimizing inbound crude & feedstock logistics and supports campaign planning for the Cherry Point refinery. It leads the alternate crude evaluation/approval team as well as the out-month and mid-term strategy development regarding tank farm utilization. The role manages the operational interface with the coke marketing supply team by coordinating coke production quantities and qualities and driving optimization opportunities with refinery campaigns and coke customer shipments. The position works closely with counterparts in Chicago, Calgary, Huntington Beach, and the refinery to spearhead new crude and coke approvals and associated projects within the refinery to realize emerging crude and coke markets.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Key Accountabilities:

Leads the process of optimizing inbound crude logistics for the Cherry Point refinery.

Responsible for developing the out-month and mid-term tactics & strategies regarding crude and coke campaign plans, delivery timing, crude tank farm and green coke barn utilization, and optimization of crude and coke blends in service of both operational and commercial needs, including assisting the Lead Refinery Planner in any assessments required for granting cover for crude and feedstock purchases.

Works closely with Crude Supply Counterparts in Chicago to spearhead new crude approvals and associated projects within the refinery to realize opportunities from emerging crude markets.

Leads Cherry Point's crude approval process and the Alternate Crude Team with the purpose of growing Cherry Point's commercial flexibility while ensuring that the crude slate stays within operating constraints.

Leads West Coast Coke Focus Team which is a joint effort with Coke Marketing to enhance crude flexibility by utilizing various coke blending options. Coordinates Coke pricing and demand information to the Out Month and Mid Term Asset Economist for crude evaluations and volume plans.

Proactively identifies commercial opportunities and works closely with IST to realize those opportunities. Serves as a technical expert on crude logistics for Global Fuels Technology, Business Improvement Team, Projects, and the Commercial group to help realize new feedstock-related business opportunities.

Provides input into maintenance of ORION and other crude planning tools

Generates various monthly performance and CBM metrics to maintain a healthy learning loop.

When necessary, coordinates the scheduling and logistics aspects of certain intermediates and feedstocks (i.e. bunker fuel, transmix, green coke), including the facilitation of approval meetings as required.

Provides backfill coverage for Refinery Crude Planner (primary), Lead Refinery Planner (secondary), and Asset Economist (secondary) and helps facilitate future succession planning for these positions.



Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years of combined refinery process engineering, operations, logistics, or commercial experiences.

Self-starter with strong work ethic and excellent time management skills.

Team player willing to work mainly self-directed and take on additional assignments and increased accountabilities without being asked.

Excellent oral and written communications skill.



Key Collaborators:



This position is part of the Cherry Point Production Planning Team. It is physically stationed at the Cherry Point Refinery, and reports to the Cherry Point Production Planning Superintendent. The Production Planning team works closely with refinery operating units, technical and commercial optimization engineers, Crude and Product Supply, Coke Marketing and Global Oil Trading and Shipping to develop and execute the short and long term refinery operating plan.



How much do we pay (Base)? $116,000 - $216,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



