Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Crude and Feedstock Knowledge Senior Manager leads a diverse team that provides expertise on crude oils and biofeedstocks in support of safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive operations around the globe. Apply today to join us - get ready to find opportunities, challenge constraints and develop solutions to improve performance!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Crude and Feedstock Knowledge Senior Manager leads a diverse team that provides expertise on crude oils and biofeedstocks in support of safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive operations around the globe. Apply today to join us - get ready to find opportunities, challenge constraints and develop solutions to improve performance!



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and maintain world class crude and feedstock knowledge databases, tools and capability to ensure the best information is used across the business

Lead team providing technical support to refineries to mitigate risks associated with processing advantaged feedstocks

Facilitate global sharing of processing experience and market information relating to quality trends

Business owner for the crude and feedstock digital roadmap, with team supporting as product owners for data science and digital tools

Collaborate with I&E digital teams to review and assess new technologies to improve data quality or reduce costs

Lead the relationship with the software providers for bp's crude knowledge database to ensure bp requirements are met.

Relationship management with the 3rd party labs that analyze samples as input to the assay program and other testing.

Accountable for operation of small scale lab related to crude and biofeedstock fouling programmes

Education and Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering or related technical field required

Experience

Minimum of 10 years industry experience including 5 years in refining, supply, optimization, or trading.

Successful track record in complex business teams, including demonstrated track record of delivering improved margin and increased business profitability through the value chain.

Postholder will have the following competencies with a mix of basic application to mastery:

Refinery Optimization

Refinery Operations

Analysis and modeling skills

Digital savvy

Emotionally Connected Leadership

Results Orientation

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.