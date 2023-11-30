Crude and Feedstock Optimization Senior Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



The Crude & Feedstock Optimization Senior Manger is responsible for the short and mid-term crude and feedstock supply optimization for a bp refinery. This person will work jointly with the site Refinery Optimization Manager to develop refinery operating plans optimized to increase gross margin delivery. This requires the understanding of the complex choices and trade-offs in GM, Replacement Cost Operating Profit (RCOP), and working capital between multiple crude and feedstock supply sources.



Lead the refinery processes for optimizing selection of crude and feedstock and product slate manufacture choice to maximize asset gross margin within the context of increasing bp value.

Prioritize delivery of overall bp value across refinery supply requirements and trading activities.

Provide input to help the refineries balance operating risk (cost, availability/reliability) with commercial opportunity.

Lead the Trading & Shipping (T&S) interface relationship to ensure T&S provides appropriate input to refinery operating strategy and that midstream provides appropriate input to the relevant T&S trading bench strategy and positions

Be responsible for accurate and timely option valuations (crude pecking orders) ensuring that these reflect all market options and the full flexibility to operate within defined operating envelopes.

Develop and execute supply and trading strategies with cover from the refinery to maximize refinery gross margin.

Manage inventory position to minimize working capital requirements while meeting supply needs, aligning with Group financial guidelines, and optimizing cash flow.

Cultivate and leverage strong relationships with the refineries to ensure that optimization occurs within defined envelopes, that opportunities to expand refining or logistic capabilities are explored and the potential value optimally communicated and to ensure that resourcing of new opportunities (crude approvals, capex, commitments, etc.) are prioritized appropriately.

Lead near-term, mid-term, and long-term strategy development for refining supply including onsite and offsite logistics

Lead team of Supply Coordinators and Asset Economists

Bachelor's degree required

Minimum of 15 years industry experience including 5 years in refining, supply, optimization, or trading.

Successful track record in complex business teams, including demonstrated track record of delivering improved margin and increased business profitability through the value chain.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



