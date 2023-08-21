Job summary

Communications & External Affairs Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.

To make this transition, we’re looking for a Cultural Heritage Adviser to join Communications and External Affairs team in Perth. In this role you will be responsible for developing strong working relationships and providing strategic direction with key stakeholders including project partner representatives, contractors / subcontractors, heritage consultants and the Indigenous community.

Drive the strategic direction and on the ground cultural heritage initiatives in support of bp's hydrogen operated activities in Western Australia.

Assist with driving the strategic direction and implementation of traditional owner negotiations for the AREH project.

Direct engagement with traditional owners and their representatives affected by the AREH project for agreement negotiations and cultural heritage management.

Develop and lead on-ground cultural heritage surveys and heritage compliance program.

Provide support to other complementary technical studies i.e. anthropological, archeological and social surroundings consultations.

Assist in building a traditional owner land access team and establishing cultural context and ensure alignment to values and standards within the business in relation to Native Title agreements.

Provide input into the development of heritage approval strategies and approvals under the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 and assist with future act negotiations for the AREH project.

Ensure compliance with relevant obligations/commitments made in the Native Title agreements.

Tertiary or relevant qualification (including vocation) in relation to developing and implementing cultural heritage programs and negotiations with traditional owners for projects.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in cultural heritage and negotiation work and working with traditional owners and their representatives

High level awareness of the challenges and opportunities in the energy sector.

Competency of digital communication tools.

A current manual drivers' license and 4WD certification.

Demonstrated understanding of future act regime and Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 (WA).

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



