At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?

We are looking for a Customer Analytics Advisor focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. She/he should be an expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, customer analytics and performance management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment being the key link between local Marketing and Loyalty business and the Customer Analytics team.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Briefs, coordinates the work and collaborates with (internal and external) Customer Analytics and Data Science teams on all activities related to local market CRM, Loyalty campaigns but also wider Marketing analytics

Provides Loyalty, customer and campaign insights, analyses and data to business stakeholders based on the inputs from the Customer Analytics team

Develops business cases for Marketing campaigns and Loyalty activities in collaboration with Customer Analytics team and in alignment with campaign owners in the wider Loyalty and Marketing team

Delivers Loyalty targeting models and approaches in collaboration with Customer Analytics team. Designs the evaluation approach (e.g. A/B test) and success KPIs

Provides recurring and ad hoc reporting updates on Loyalty, customer and campaigns performance (e.g. monthly scorecard inputs) in alignment with CRM & Customer Analytics Lead and further Marketing campaign owners (e.g. MAPS, C&C, AralMe)

Coordinates and prioritizes reporting automation

Shares customer and Loyalty analytics expertise with wider Marketing team and on demand reviews quality of analyses and reports quality from external sources (e.g. CRM partners, suppliers, other internal teams)

Participates in projects execution within the CRM and Customer Analytics expertise area

Participates in stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations etc.

Provides on demand support to Loyalty & CRM team

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor's or Master's degree or related experience

3 years or more experience in a marketing role and/or customer analytics role

Good customer analytics background/experience, a quantitative mind-set

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Good marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Desirable 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

Desirable Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience e.g., M&S, Rewe, Uber, Deliveroo, PAYBACK, ryd

Fluency in speaking and writing in German

Fluency in speaking and writing in English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



