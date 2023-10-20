Customer Analytics Advisor (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short-term financial delivery and long-term brand success.In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty and Customer Analytics expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, customer analytics and performance management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Is the key link between local Marketing and Loyalty business and the Customer Analytics team: Briefs, coordinates the work and collaborates with (internal and external) Customer Analytics and Data Science teams on all activities related to local market CRM, Loyalty campaigns but also wider Marketing analytics

Provides Loyalty, customer and campaign insights, analyses and data to business stakeholders based on the inputs from the Customer Analytics team

Develops business cases for Marketing campaigns and Loyalty activities in collaboration with Customer Analytics team and in alignment with campaign owners in the wider Loyalty and Marketing team

Delivers Loyalty targeting models and approaches in collaboration with Customer Analytics team. Designs the evaluation approach (e.g. A/B test) and success KPIs

Provides recurring and ad hoc reporting updates on Loyalty, customer and campaigns performance (e.g. monthly scorecard inputs) in alignment with CRM & Customer Analytics Lead and further Marketing campaign owners (e.g. MAPS, C&C, AralMe)

Coordinates and prioritizes reporting automation

Shares customer and Loyalty analytics expertise with wider Marketing team and on demand reviews quality of analyses and reports quality from external sources (e.g. CRM partners, suppliers, other internal teams)

Participates in projects execution within the CRM and Customer Analytics expertise area

Participates in stakeholders engagement, communication and alignment including: local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations etc.

Provides on demand support to Loyalty & CRM team

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3+ years in a marketing role and/or customer analytics role

Excellent customer analytics background/experience, a quantitative mind-set

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

English and German: verbal & writing skills

Desirable criteria

Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Experience of working with strategic business partners which are present in our business across mobility and convenience e.g., M&S, Rewe, Uber, Deliveroo, PAYBACK, ryd

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.

Proven track record in defining Integrated Marketing/Loyalty Communications Plans

Convenience and food marketing

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



