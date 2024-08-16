Customer Capability Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Role Synopsis

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a complex environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, approach and our values and behaviours.

As a Capability Manager for the Customer Experience function, your purpose is to strategically enhance and optimize the organization's ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences. You will be responsible for assessing, developing, and cultivating the capabilities necessary to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations across all touchpoints. By identifying and addressing gaps in skills, processes, and technologies, you will empower teams to deliver flawless, personalized, and memorable experiences that drive customer loyalty, retention, and advocacy. Your role is instrumental in fostering a customer-centric culture, driving continuous improvement, and ensuring alignment between customer experience strategies and organizational capabilities to achieve business growth and sustainable competitive advantage

Key Accountabilities

Capability Assessment - Conduct thorough assessments of the organization's current capabilities related to customer experience, including employee skills, processes, systems, and technologies.

Capability Development - Develop and implement strategies to enhance and build organizational capabilities that directly impact the delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

Training and Development - Design and complete training programs to upskill and empower employees with the knowledge and skills required to deliver outstanding customer experiences consistently.

Process Optimization - Find opportunities to streamline processes and workflows to improve efficiency and effectiveness in delivering seamless customer experiences.

Technology Enablement - Evaluate, select, and implement technologies and tools that support and enhance customer experience initiatives, such as CRM systems, feedback management platforms, and Omni-channel communication solutions.

Performance Monitoring - Establish metrics and KPIs to monitor and measure the effectiveness of customer experience capabilities, regularly supervising progress and making data-driven decisions to drive continuous improvement.

Cross-functional Collaboration - Collaborate closely with other departments, such as marketing, sales, product development, and operations, to ensure alignment of capabilities with overall business objectives and customer needs.

Change Management - Lead change initiatives related to customer experience capability development, ensuring successful adoption and implementation across the organization through effective communication, training, and support.

Customer Insights - Apply customer feedback, data analytics, and market research to identify trends, preferences, and problems, informing capability development efforts to better meet evolving customer expectations.

Continuous Improvement - Drive a culture of continuous improvement by regularly reviewing and refining customer experience capabilities, staying abreast of industry standard methodologies and emerging trends to maintain a driven edge in the marketplace.

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

Educational Background - A bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, marketing, communications, or a related master's degree or equivalent experience required. A master's degree or equivalent experience or professional certifications in customer experience management, such as Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP).

Industry Experience - Significant experience (5+ years) in customer experience management, customer service, marketing, or related fields, preferably within the GCC/ITES sector and an overall experience of 20+ years.

Leadership Skills - Demonstrated leadership experience, with a track record of successfully leading teams and driving organizational change to improve customer experience outcomes.

Analytical Skills - Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze data, interpret trends, and derive actionable insights to inform decision-making and strategy development.

Interpersonal Skills - Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively convey complex ideas and concepts to diverse audiences, including senior leadership, frontline employees, and external customers.

Customer Focus - Deep understanding of customer needs, preferences, and behaviors, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences that drive satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

Critical Thinking - Ability to think strategically and develop long-term plans and initiatives that align with broader business objectives and drive sustainable growth and competitive advantage through customer experience excellence.

Project Management Skills - Proficiency in project management methodologies and tools to plan, complete, and monitor customer experience initiatives effectively, ensuring projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the desired quality standards.

Cross-Functional Collaboration - Experience working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including marketing, sales, product development, and operations, to align customer experience efforts with overall business strategies and objectives.

Change Management Expertise - Strong change leadership skills, with the ability to effectively handle resistance, overcome barriers, and drive organizational alignment and adoption of customer-centric practices and behaviors.

Continuous Learning Orientation - Commitment to staying abreast of industry trends, standard methodologies, and emerging technologies in customer experience management through ongoing learning, professional development, and networking activities.

Innovative Thinking - Creative and innovative approach, with a willingness to challenge the status quo and explore new ideas and approaches to enhance the customer experience and differentiate the organization in the marketplace.



Technical Capability

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems - Proficiency in demonstrating CRM platforms collectors, analyze, lead age customer data, interactions, and feedback, enabling personalized and data-driven customer experiences.

Voice of the Customer Tools - Familiarity with Voice of the Customer tools and methodologies for collecting, analyzing, and acting upon customer feedback and sentiment across various channels, such as surveys, reviews, and social media.

Data Analytics and Reporting - Strong analytical skills and knowledge of data analytics tools to extract insights from customer data, generate reports, and identify patterns and trends that inform decision-making and capability development initiatives.

Omni-channel Communication Technologies - Understanding of Omni-channel communication technologies, such as chatbots, live chat, SMS, email, and social media platforms, to facilitate seamless and consistent interactions across multiple touchpoints.

User Experience (UX) Design - Basic understanding of UX principles and methodologies to optimize digital interfaces and touchpoints for intuitive and user-friendly experiences that meet customer needs and preferences.

Process Mapping and Improvement Tools - Proficiency in process mapping tools and methodologies (e.g., BPMN, Six Sigma) to analyze, streamline, and optimize customer-facing processes for efficiency and effectiveness.

Customer Journey Mapping - Knowledge of customer journey mapping techniques to visualize and understand the end-to-end customer experience, identifying difficulties, opportunities, and touchpoints for improvement.

Quality Management Systems - Understanding of quality management systems and methodologies (e.g., ISO standards) to ensure consistency, compliance, and continuous improvement in delivering high-quality customer experiences.

Project Management Software - Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., Jira, Asana) to plan, complete, and monitor capability development initiatives, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.

Digital Marketing and E-commerce Platforms - Awareness of digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to support customer acquisition, retention, and engagement strategies, aligning customer experience capabilities with marketing objectives.

Business Capability

Strategic Planning - Ability to align customer experience initiatives with overarching business goals and objectives, developing strategies that prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Customer-Centric Approach - Deep understanding of customer needs, preferences, and behaviors, and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that exceed expectations and drive long-term relationships.

Cross-Functional Collaboration - Strong interpersonal and communication skills to collaborate effectively with various departments, including marketing, sales, product development, and operations, to ensure alignment and integration of customer experience efforts across the organization.

Change Management - Experience leading change initiatives and driving organizational transformation to embed a customer-centric culture and approach throughout the organization, overcoming resistance and fostering on board at all levels.

Business Sense - Solid understanding of business fundamentals, including financial analysis, budgeting, and value measurement, to support investments in customer experience initiatives and demonstrate their impact on business performance.

Market Research and Analysis - Ability to conduct market research and competitive analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and threats in the marketplace, informing customer experience strategies and tactics to maintain a driven edge.

Risk Management - Skill in assessing and mitigating risks associated with customer experience initiatives, such as reputation damage, regulatory compliance, and data privacy concerns, to ensure sustainable and responsible practices.

Performance Measurement - Proficiency in defining and tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics related to customer experience, such as Net Promoter Score.

(NPS), customer satisfaction (CSAT), and customer lifetime value (CLV), to evaluate performance and drive continuous improvement.

Customer Segmentation and Targeting - Knowledge of customer segmentation techniques and targeting strategies to tailor experiences and messaging to different customer segments, enhancing relevance and effectiveness.

Ability to think innovatively and creatively to differentiate the customer experience, identifying new opportunities for value creation and competitive advantage through novel approaches and solutions.



Leadership & EQ Capability

Ground-breaking Leadership - Ability to articulate a compelling vision for delivering exceptional customer experiences and inspire others to share and work towards that vision.

Critical Thinking - Capacity to think strategically and anticipate future trends and customer needs, developing proactive strategies to enhance the organization's customer experience capabilities.

Appreciation - Demonstrating appreciation towards understanding their angle perspectives, needs, and emotions, and advocating for solutions that prioritize their well-being and satisfaction.

Communication Skills - Strong social skills to effectively convey the importance of customer experience initiatives to partners at all levels of the organization, fostering understanding, engagement, and alignment.

Partnership and Team Building - Ability to build and lead cross-functional teams, a shared commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Influence and Persuasion - Skill in influencing and persuading others, including senior leadership, peers, and frontline employees, to support and invest in customer experience initiatives and accept a customer-centric approach.

Resilience - Capacity to navigate challenges and setbacks in the pursuit of customer experience excellence, maintaining focus and motivation in the face of obstacles and adversity.

Conflict Resolution - Ability to effectively handle conflicts and disagreements that arise within teams or across departments, facilitating constructive dialogue and finding mutually acceptable solutions that prioritize the customer's best interests.

Respond to changing customer needs, market dynamics, and interpersonal priorities, adjusting strategies and approaches as necessary to remain agile and responsive.

Regarding personal strengths, weaknesses, and blind spots, and a commitment to continuous self-improvement and growth as a leader and advocate for customer experience excellence.



Attitudes

Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of Business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of transparency

Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team.

Be curious - Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace.

Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital flawless self-service customer experiences.

Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.