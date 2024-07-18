Customer Care Advisor - FTC

Job summary

Customer Care Advisor - Fixed Term Contract

Breckland, Milton Keynes, UK

Full-time – Shifts – 3 on 3 off

Company Description

Here at bp pulse, we're energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have designed and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

Job Description

We are looking for a number of Customer Care Advisors to join our team, dealing with a diverse variety of inbound and outbound communications with customers, including calls, emails and live chats. Our contact centre is open 365 days a year 24 hours day supporting our customers on the go with their charging needs.

You Will:

Be the first line of support for our customers and charge point hosts

Identify customer needs and resolve their queries on first contact

Champion our exciting products and keep up to date with any developments to our market leading network (full training provided!)

Act as an ambassador for our brand

Provide quality customer service being the voice of bp pulse

Triage customer queries with a view to resolving customer queries quickly and efficiently

Qualifications

What you'll have:

Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers

Strong verbal and written communication

A positive attitude towards working collaboratively

Flexibility and resilience

Ability to learn quickly and embrace change in a positive manner

Comfortable with working on multiple systems, such as – Amazon Connect and Salesforce (Full training provided)

Additional information

This role is working 40 hours per week. – FTC

Salary: £26,750

Working Days falling on a Monday – Wednesday will be scheduled for 08:00 – 21:00, and Working Days falling on a Thursday – Sunday will be scheduled for 09:00 – 21:00

Because working days in the week are variable, not every week will have 40 hours worked in it, but will average 40 hours over the span of the rotation.

Annual Leave will be prorated

We offer a hybrid working policy – 60% of shifts must be worked from our Milton Keynes based office

Please be aware that the terms and benefits package offered for this role may vary from other bp roles, your talent acquisition recruiter will provide more information in due course / should your application be shortlisted.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



