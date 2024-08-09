Customer Care Advisor

Job summary

Here at bp pulse, we're energising the future of transportation by developing fast and convenient charging solutions for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. Over the course of more than 10 years, we have designed and developed innovative electric vehicle charging solutions that enable EV drivers to charge at home, at work and on the go. On our mission to make charging fast and hassle-free, our charging points have been used over 35 million times to enable around 200 million miles of zero tailpipe emission driving.

We are looking for a number of Customer Care Advisors to join our team, dealing with a diverse variety of inbound and outbound communications with customers, including calls, emails and live chats from across a number of markets

You Will:

Be the first line of support for our customers and charge point hosts

Identify customer needs and resolve their queries on first contact

Champion our exciting products and keep up to date with any developments to our market leading network (full training provided!)

Act as an ambassador for our brand

A passion for customer experience

Ability to manage SLA’s across multiple channels of communication

What you'll have:

Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers

Strong verbal and written communication

A positive attitude towards working collaboratively

Flexibility and resilience

Ability to learn quickly and embrace change in a positive manner

Comfortable with working on multiple systems, such as – Amazon Connect and Salesforce (Full training provided)

Ability to manage multiple admin activity across a variety of channels to provide our customers with resolutions in a timely manner.

Competent in managing customer data securely.

These roles require working on rotational shift hours: 5am - 5pm (3 days on & 3 days off, including working on weekends).

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



