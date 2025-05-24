Customer Care Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Job Description
We are looking for a number of Customer Care Advisors to join our team, dealing with a diverse variety of inbound and outbound communications with customers, including calls, emails and live chats from across a number of markets
You Will:
Be the first line of support for our customers and charge point hosts
Identify customer needs and resolve their queries on first contact
Champion our exciting products and keep up to date with any developments to our market leading network (full training provided!)
Act as an ambassador for our brand
A passion for customer experience
Ability to manage SLA’s across multiple channels of communication
Qualifications
What you'll have:
Strong customer service background with a focus on providing exceptional service to our customers
Strong verbal and written communication
A positive attitude towards working collaboratively
Flexibility and resilience
Ability to learn quickly and embrace change in a positive manner
Comfortable with working on multiple systems, such as – Amazon Connect and Salesforce (Full training provided)
Ability to manage multiple admin activity across a variety of channels to provide our customers with resolutions in a timely manner.
Competent in managing customer data securely.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.