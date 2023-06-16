Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.
Customer Care Architect is a new role in the Digital Customer and Markets (DCM) team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business.
The role will support the global Customer Care Transformation programme, a multi-year investment to improve customer service across our B2B and B2C products and services. Initiatives to digitise and improve service will span many channels, from social, self-service and contact centre, as well as leveraging AI and data to deliver automated service improvements.
WHY YOU MATTER?
A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across DCM to think about end-to-end customer experiences that can be enriched/met using the right choice or process and technologies. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures and standards that can be adopted.
You believe that delivering leading technology solutions, at scale and at pace, depends on deep understanding of application design patterns, and fostering effective frameworks for managing technology across the organization. You are a strategic thinker, able to plan for the future but with a bias for short-term action and delivering value. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures.
7+ years hands on experience in architecture, design and deployment of industry leading customer centric or customer service digital products
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
