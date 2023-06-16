Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



ROLE SYNOPSIS

Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customer’s needs. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

Customer Care Architect is a new role in the Digital Customer and Markets (DCM) team, where we deliver digital solutions to engage with our customers, create efficiencies and support new business.

The role will support the global Customer Care Transformation programme, a multi-year investment to improve customer service across our B2B and B2C products and services. Initiatives to digitise and improve service will span many channels, from social, self-service and contact centre, as well as leveraging AI and data to deliver automated service improvements.

WHY YOU MATTER?

A technologist at-heart, you are passionate in building outstanding products and services. You passionately believe in customer experience. You motivate and advise product teams across DCM to think about end-to-end customer experiences that can be enriched/met using the right choice or process and technologies. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architectures and standards that can be adopted.

You believe that delivering leading technology solutions, at scale and at pace, depends on deep understanding of application design patterns, and fostering effective frameworks for managing technology across the organization. You are a strategic thinker, able to plan for the future but with a bias for short-term action and delivering value. You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across cultures.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Team: You directly influence the design, and end to end architecture of solutions to improve customer service. You will not just lead, but you will "do".

Architecture: You understand CRM and multi-channel technologies and develop common patterns and reference architectures for application development to guide product development. You care passionately about the developer experience and productivity making it as easy as possible for them to build solutions using these core services.

Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems, building strong relationships both inside and outside of bp. You will serve as a key link between the Platform and Product teams. You will influence Platform roadmap both working with the external vendor and within bp’s internal team.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing and building application and services, and an ability to rapidly assess new services with a commercial mindset. You will provide consultancy services to various product teams using identity and authorisation services in DCM.

Pioneer: You will be the Customer Care technology pioneer for DCM, researching and creating opportunities to harness new capabilities which can help us to improve customer service.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Years of Experience:

7+ years hands on experience in architecture, design and deployment of industry leading customer centric or customer service digital products

Essential domain expertise / skillset:

Customer care change expertise and transformation experience in a global organization with many brands and businesses

Champion and advocate for the customer - you will be the voice of the customer and will have to coordinate between various teams to drive awesome customer experience.

Bring knowledge of customer environments and use cases to build products in the customer domain.

Experience of enabling and scaling Customer feedback capability like Qualtrics or similar.

Good sense of omni-channel technologies in the market that can solve customer pain points and an ability to rapidly narrow down to preferred solutions.

Working experience of integration patterns like synchronous and asynchronous and high throughput integrations.

Knowledge of designing and delivering customer insights with basic experience on Machine Learning algorithms, models.

Solution architecture experience of Chatbots, Natural Language Processing is a big plus.

Experience building full-stack web/mobile applications is a big plus.

Ability to work in a complex business process and technology environment and design benefit driven business and customer outcomes.

LEADERSHIP & EQ:

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.

NICE TO HAVE :

Qualtrics or similar Voice of Customer experience

Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud Certifications



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



