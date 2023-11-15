Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Customer Cash Collection Team Lead





Build, lead and control a Credit Collection Team responsible for a specific portfolio/country and business segment assigned to him/her

Manage collections activity for the relevant country/business segment supported by the Team to ensure account receivables balances are tightly controlled and job is done in compliancy to the Credit and Collection Policies and Guidelines

Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the team in the drive for an operational excellence, professional business partnering & compliance

Support Team members via active involvement in any operational tasks performed by the Team

Coach and develop technical knowledge and soft skills of Team members and coordinate Team activities

Facilitate project related activities and allocate Team members related to collection process in the assigned portfolio/business segment

Build smooth relationship with business and operational customers within and outside of the Credit and Collection organization.

Accountable for managing, controlling and supervising all cash collection activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information

Regular meetings with the business to be involved in the developments of the portfolio of their Team

Customer management with: all relevant area’s internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt within an effective and timely manner.

System Support and knowledge: Understand related EPR systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Previous experience in managing / leading teams

Previous credit control / cash collection experience

Credit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

University Degree prefered (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics

4+ years of Customer Relationship management, Account Receivable or Cash Collection experience in an international environment

2+ years Experience in People Management / Sales Administration / Order to Cash

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



