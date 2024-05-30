Customer Cash Collection Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Cash Collection Team Lead

In this role You will:

Understand the business and drive execution:

Accountable for managing, controlling and supervising all cash collection activities providing accurate and timely reporting of management information

Regular meetings with the business to be involved in the developments on the market, the business strategies, customer needs etc.

Ensure business partnering and GBS ownership in what GBS is accountable for

Stakeholder management with: all relevant area’s internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt within an effective and timely manner.

all relevant area’s internal and external ensuring related issues are dealt within an effective and timely manner. System Support and knowledge: Understand related EPR systems and support ERP enhancements and developments

Understand related EPR systems and support ERP enhancements and developments Operations support:

regular follow ups on main PPI’s and their trends, take corrective actions and set cleaning plans to get back to BAU

forecasting of the yearly cash collection targets

ensure to reach the yearly targets of the overdue amounts, overdue 90+ amounts, RDD’s, unapplied / unallocated amounts; DSO’s and initiate proper actions if the target is in danger

Ensure Monthly and Quarterly reporting activities are performed in anaccurate manner within the assigned deadlines

Ensure timely management of blocked order cases

Investigate and analyse portfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Take active part in transitions by :

by Ensuring a proper and successful transition

Liaising with BAMs and other collaborators

Project Management involvement & support

Active involvement in any strategic, operations or system credit related projects

Enable project implementations by supporting project teams and managing the own team

Operational/Strategic/Audit Compliance :

Support and being involved in strategic target definition, implementation and delivery.

Ensure an effective ressource management and backup structure is in place

Ensure compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

People

Secure a balanced workload within the team to prevent/mitigate backlog situations etc.

Coach and develop members of the team

Regular team meetings to discuss BAU operations, priorities and actions

Regular meetings with Process Lead/ODM Team Updates on all shared info (results, business needs)

Motivation of the Team by

implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviours and values

initiating proper team events, trainings etc.

What You will need to be successful:

Previous experience in managing / leading teams

Previous credit control / cash collection experience

Credit management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred (in Economics or related fields) or other Graduation in Economics (High School)

3+ years of Customer Relationship management, Account Receivable or Cash Collection experience in an international environment

2+ years Experience in People Management / Sales Administration / Order to Cash

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.