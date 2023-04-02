Job summary

Castrol recently celebrated 100 years of operating in the Australia and New Zealand markets, as a world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases and related services. As a division of BP, we employ approximately 7,500 staff worldwide and market our products in over 120 countries through a combination of direct business models and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents.



The Customer Communications Specialist will support our digital transformation journey, delivering an enhanced communication engagement plan to enrich our customer experience by leveraging digital innovation. This will include identifying and analyzing trends and opportunities through communication plans and engagement.



This role will also work closely with our ANZ General Manager in support of administration activities and support internal communication and planning.



This role is ideal for a candidate who wants a position where no two days are the same and has an interest in innovating with new ideas and technologies.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



About the Role:

• Execution of communications engagement plan leveraging new technologies for Castrol customers

• To provide insightful analytics understanding customer engagement to the Australia & New Zealand leadership team and extended sales business

• Support the Customer Operations team to identify, prioritize and implement projects to enhance the Castrol Customer Experience, aligned to our business strategy

• Imbed Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Pardot platforms in the organisation

• Execute internal communication activity through various channels

• Provide administration support for our Castrol ANZ General Manager



About You:

• Administrative work experience, preferable in a communications role

• Strong organisational, written + oral communication, and multi-tasking skills with an ability to prioritise tasks and work well in a fast-paced environment.

• Ability to handle a high volume of workload with extremely strong attention to detail.

• Excellent interpersonal skills to include both internal and external client-facing interactions

• Advanced level of computer skills including Office365 apps

• Prior experience using Electronic Data Mail campaigns is desirable.

• A can-do attitude



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & great fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach