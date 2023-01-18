Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Customer Data Analyst

Customer Data Analyst

Customer Data Analyst

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne, New Zealand - North Island - Auckland
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144675BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation.

The primary purpose of this role is to lead the production of analytics based on customer data to help further understand customer behavior to advise personalized customer relationship management, loyalty operations, wider marketing activities and customer centric decision making across BP NZ.

In addition, the role will support the goal to grow and embed analytical capability throughout the organization and may also perform customer data analytics for BP Australia.

The opportunity

  • Perform analytics (such as segmentation, churn modelling, propensity modelling etc) to enhance personalized marketing
  • Perform analytics to understand all customers (including the overlap between EV, B2B, retail and loyalty customers) to support the business with decision making
  • Develop regular reporting and dashboards, to assess performance against business goals
  • Support CRM campaign performance analytics
  • Work with IT data engineers to develop data assets to support customer analytics use cases
  • Work with business stakeholders to translate customer analytics into recommendations and decisions.
  • Identify additional opportunities to optimize and further leverage customer data.
  • Form effective working relationships with external partners and internal stakeholders to improve operational performance.
  • Develop a detailed understanding of the operation of the bp’s New Zealand and Australian loyalty programs and the data they generate
  • Be an active member of the Analytics Community of Practice by sharing insights, approaches and demonstrating the value of analytics to broad audience.
  • Ensure security and confidentiality of all data sourced within BP or from other confidential sources.
  • Ensure compliance with all legislation and regulatory requirements relating to data protection and privacy
What you’ll bring:
  • Degree /Post Graduate Qualification in Data Analytics, Statistics or Business Systems
  • Highly numerate and a proven ability to analyze and draw insight from large volumes of data
  • Experience with customer analytics & marketing performance reporting
  • Implementing analytical methodologies, propensity modeling, control groups and A/B testing that support problem solving, decision making and optimization.
  • Strong influencing and communication skills with a high degree of resilience and confidence in dealing with a variety of stakeholders.
  • Commercial mind set with the ability to assess both the short term and long-term implications of decisions.
  • Experience writing analytics code in SQL
  • Experience using Power BI
  • Experience providing requirements for the development of data assets to support analytics and reporting use cases is desirable
Benefits of working with us
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program
  • 8% Kiwisaver for NZ and 12% Super for AU
  • Share options, fuel and Wildbean café discounts
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
  • Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

