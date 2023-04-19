Customer Data Analyst - C&P Central Data Office

Job summary

Purpose of the role is to support the effort towards customer data centricity across C&P, starting from managing and facilitating customer value use case development, leading the customer KPI framework and tracking ongoing customer value delivery.

About the role:

As part of our newly created Central Data Office, we are building a center of excellence spanning analytics and data science partnering with the Customers & Product (C&P) businesses!

This role will support in the new Customer & Product Central Data Office team and is responsible for measuring customer behaviors towards developing a Single Customer View.

Key Responsibilities:

Support development of the overall C&P Data Vision and Strategy by leading and designing the principles around customer data value realization, data use case pipeline, associated Business Cases, pilots and integration into BaU processes

Responsible to leading and updating the KPI each quarter, working closely with key business collaborators across C&P to understand key trends and changes in customer behaviors

Support the tracking of customer lifetime value and customer behaviors to understand importance of local market customer initiatives such as loyalty schemes, and benchmark us against competitors.

Coordinate the customer consent management financial framework.

Promote/advocate the standards for consumer Data privacy, security, GDPR and feed quality globally

Lead the Consumer data self-serve as a service approach, from data access to training to support embedding into the organization

Support the global network of regional Data leads on the use case prioritization and pilot

Be the data translator from Business to Data scientist capability for all globally agreed Data use pilots.

Support the development and build of CDO financial models and FMs and ongoing tracking of business value - Define, instrument and maintain metrics and build dashboards

Experience and Qualifications:

Experience in assessing, designing, building, implementing data products

Hands-on experience carrying out data analytics, data mining and product analytics in complex, fast-paced environments.

SQL experience is an advantage

Experience of working with Power BI, Tableau or other visualization tools

Experience defining and developing innovative data led use cases or sophisticated financial cases in service of personalized marketing, loyalty or CRM or in a global corporation

Consistent record in translating customer strategy, concepts and ideas into clear financial cases

Strong influencing and team building skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational and regional boundaries.

Outstanding project management skills with strong focus on performance delivery across multiple markets, extremely well organized and strong time management - ability to multi-task, prioritize, adapt, influence, and network

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.