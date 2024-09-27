This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Customer Data Analyst.

Responsible for providing sound internal consultancy around business process improvement, analysing and measuring the efficiency of existing business processes, articulating risks and issues and proposing appropriate interventions and continuous improvement opportunities to drive development of solutions to deliver tangible improvements.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Support end-to-end project delivery by using scrum methodology to achieve deadlines and call out problems to collaborators.

Resolving project scope/objectives and responsible for developing cases and deliverables.

Create detailed project plans to share with collaborators, squad members and SMEs.

Support prioritization of projects based on criteria such as benefits, costs, constraints, effort, and strategic alignment.

Identify, own, and drive the digitization and automation of the various channels in collaboration with GBS and business partners engaging with Team Leads, collaborators and wider customer team to ensure fit-for-purpose digitisation and automation.

Balance operational expectations to ensure product is on track to deliver expectations.

Support process optimisation and operational continuous improvement in collaboration with global GBS Customer & Transformation teams.

Support Team Leads and wider team toward standard process models utilising several CI methodologies.

Process incident support, investigation, root cause analysis and remediation, if required.

Product ownership for digitisation and automation during project phases with handover to BAU Product Owner once stable.

Support project SMEs as part of automation and digital tools to ensure project delivery.

Business Capability:

Good understanding of the ITES industry

5-7 years of experience

Understanding of finance and commercials

Expertise on contact center metrics including planning, scheduling etc

Good knowledge of CI principles like Agile, Six sigma, Lean

Understanding of different operating and charging models used in the ITES industry

E2E understanding of the process lifecycle in the Shared Services Space

Good understanding and working knowledge of various tools (Avaya, Genesys, Harrier, Variant, Nice etc.)

Education and Experience:

5-7+ years of experience in customer service domain catering frontline customer service business

At least 3 years of experience in a business analyst / Digital Lean role, Ops excellence area, Managing continuous improvement projects



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

