Customer & Demand Manager (DIY)

Job summary

Role Synopsis The Customer and Demand (C&D) Manager for DIY (Do it Yourself / Retail) is the demand planning manager/lead for the channel, as well as the single point of contact and 'face of supply chain' to sales and our customers. The individual in this role will ensure that customer needs are clear and understood across the supply chain and that we are meeting customer & partner expectations. This will be done through a team that owns S&OP demand planning / control processes - with a focus on improving bias/accuracy, partnering with commercial teams to ensure a clear and efficient supply offer, and working across the supply chain to achieve service targets (in full, on time). Key Accountabilities • Lead the S&OP demand process for DIY / Retail, driving the cross-functional alignment of forecasted volumes, inclusive of vulnerabilities, opportunities, and assumptions • Direct the continuous improvements in demand planning processes/tactics/approach, with focus on improving forecast accuracy & bias • Act as 'face of the supply chain' to the retail channel - integrating closely with sales and marketing partners as required, and representing the Castrol supply chain to customers • Influence across planning / other supply chain functions to maintain / improve total health of the channel supply chain to ensure customer needs are met • Improve / deliver on key metrics: IFOT/Fill rate & Forecast Bias/Accuracy, creating clear gap analysis and plans for improvement when below targets • Build and drive a strong customer centric culture into the planning team and broader supply chain through 'voice of customer' and customer / partner engagements • Link with sales / customer operations team to co-develop appropriate and cost effective offers which enable efficient / touchless order fulfillment • Drive integration and completion of customer supply chain related initiatives via PLM / IVC / VMI / CPFR • Participate in broader S&OP process to ensure visibility of new initiatives / product launches, supply implications / capabilities that impact DIY customers • Own key fulfillment activities through the use of the DIY order fulfillment dashboard (fill and kill) • Provide thought leadership by integrating industry standard processes into our mid and long-term roadmaps • Lead and develop a high performing planning-coaching and mentoring staff and overall supply chain on S&OP, end to end demand and supply planning principles and key performance deliverables

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Role SynopsisThe Customer and Demand (C&D) Manager for DIY (Do it Yourself / Retail) is the demand planning manager/lead for the channel, as well as the single point of contact and 'face of supply chain' to sales and our customers. The individual in this role will ensure that customer needs are clear and understood across the supply chain and that we are meeting customer & partner expectations. This will be done through a team that owns S&OP demand planning / control processes - with a focus on improving bias/accuracy, partnering with commercial teams to ensure a clear and efficient supply offer, and working across the supply chain to achieve service targets (in full, on time).Key Accountabilities• Lead the S&OP demand process for DIY / Retail, driving the cross-functional alignment of forecasted volumes, inclusive of vulnerabilities, opportunities, and assumptions• Direct the continuous improvements in demand planning processes/tactics/approach, with focus on improving forecast accuracy & bias• Act as 'face of the supply chain' to the retail channel - integrating closely with sales and marketing partners as required, and representing the Castrol supply chain to customers• Influence across planning / other supply chain functions to maintain / improve total health of the channel supply chain to ensure customer needs are met• Improve / deliver on key metrics: IFOT/Fill rate & Forecast Bias/Accuracy, creating clear gap analysis and plans for improvement when below targets• Build and drive a strong customer centric culture into the planning team and broader supply chain through 'voice of customer' and customer / partner engagements• Link with sales / customer operations team to co-develop appropriate and cost effective offers which enable efficient / touchless order fulfillment• Drive integration and completion of customer supply chain related initiatives via PLM / IVC / VMI / CPFR• Participate in broader S&OP process to ensure visibility of new initiatives / product launches, supply implications / capabilities that impact DIY customers• Own key fulfillment activities through the use of the DIY order fulfillment dashboard (fill and kill)• Provide thought leadership by integrating industry standard processes into our mid and long-term roadmaps• Lead and develop a high performing planning-coaching and mentoring staff and overall supply chain on S&OP, end to end demand and supply planning principles and key performance deliverables



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Education

BS degree in engineering, supply chain, Operational Management or equivalent with at least 10 years of relevant experience OR High School Diploma with a minimum of 15+ years relevant experience

Critical Criteria

Experienced Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change

Substantial experience in demand and supply planning, preferably using Kinaxis Rapid Response

Must possess commercial competence to appropriately align commercial needs to operational delivery, with skill to think strategically

Proven track record in people and capability development

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written

Excellent negotiation skills; in particular with supplier or customer relationships



Desirable Criteria

APICS or CSCMP certification is desirable

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.