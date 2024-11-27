Customer Excellence Coordinator - Branded Direct

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Customer Excellence Coordinator works with the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Sales team to implement the customer strategy for our Branded Direct and Franchise customers for Bp, Arco & Travel Centers of America (TA)!

This position is vital in effectively contributing to ensuring contract compliance, account & financial management, and customer onboarding!

This role works across multiple customer channels, with cross-functional bp teams and external customers in direct support of implementing the Sales strategy: goal of winning versus our competitors through process sustainability, customer operational excellence, and driving brand and customer growth strategies across all channels of trade.



Handle customer contractual commitments, including tracking, monitoring, reporting, retention, research, etc.

Lead the transfer of site and new customer onboarding process and act as a single point of contact to ensure customer excellence.

Facilitate & coordinate loan transfer and loan release requests between customer, credit and bp legal.

Own the coordination of the customer set up requests in SAP with various cross functional teams; determine process, time management, data requirements, inputs, and outputs for a successful execution.

Builds “Potential Franchisee Maps” for conflict, proximity and runs projections for possible sales and royalty for potential sites for presentations.

Handle daily sales operational issues that arise in support of Sales Managers and customers. This includes problem solving to identify the root cause such as driving customer communications of key Sales messages, encouraging customer operational needs such as escalation of billing and accounts receivable issues.

Ensure silent-running and compliance of processes by taking initiative on process improvement opportunities within Sales and in coordination with other parts of M&C and its functions (Legal, Marketing, Finance, Supply, and GBS). This includes ensuring proper documentation is available and being applied.

Responsible for ensuring processes and delegations are followed in accordance with internal control policies while maintaining compliancy with established data policies and governance processes.

Support incident management issues impacting our customers that may include off hour support for supply, weather, fuel product quality and/or various incidents.

Bachelors Degree

3+ years of experience with roles supporting Sales, Supply, Marketing and/or finance organizations.

Advanced Microsoft Office skills, specifically Excel and PowerPoint.

Experience in understanding US commercial/franchise contractual terms.

Mastery in written and verbal communication - English

Understanding of loan programs and terms a plus.

Proven record of project management and/or coordination experience.

Experience with SAP and Salesforce is a plus.

Knowledge of Power BI a plus.

Customer and account relationship management

Proven critical thinking skills

Foundational knowledge of accounting principles

Risk mitigation

Base knowledge in US Fuels and convenience (i.e. consumer experience)

Knowledge of US geographies



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Cross-Functional Teamwork, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Organizational Excellence, Prioritization, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Team Collaboration, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



