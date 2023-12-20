Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



We play to win, and our customers’ success is our business.The Customer Excellence Coordinator works within the Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) and Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Sales team to implement the customer strategy. It is an interactive and fast-paced first level position into Sales with broad access to various parts of the business. The position is vital in effectively contributing to the selling of branded and unbranded fuel by handling operational execution of existing customer-base, assisting in business development execution and support of new account generation. This role works across multiple customer channels, with cross-functional bp teams and external customers in direct support of driving the Sales strategy: goal of winning versus our competitors through process sustainability, customer operational excellence, and executing brand and customer growth strategies across all channels of trade.This position is based onsite in our Chicago office.



Execution and coordination of Sales Manager deal negotiation analysis, account planning, account reviews, and gathering of customer and industry insights.

Project manage the coordination of the customer set up requests in SAP and TABs with various cross functional teams; determine process, time management, data requirements, inputs, and outputs for a successful execution.

Management of sales operational activities in support of Sales Managers and customers, such as executing customer communications of key Sales or Supply related messages, championing customer operational needs such as escalation of customer loading and/or working with Supply to resolve supply issues.

Manage customer contractual commitments for Commercial or Branded Jobber, DCA JOI, Refresh JOI, and Master JOI contracts.

Be the single point of contact and build on customer relationship management, with attention to Marketing programs, offer delivery, volume demand forecasting, and account-profile management.

Ensure silent-running and compliance of processes by taking initiative on process improvement opportunities within Sales and in coordination with other parts of M&C/FS&M and its functions (Legal, Marketing, Finance, Supply, and GBS).

Bachelor's Degree Required

3+ years of experience with roles supporting Sales, Supply, Marketing and/or finance organizations.

Proven record of project management and/or coordination experience.

Experience with SAP and Salesforce is a plus.

Knowledge of Tableau and Big Data Analytics a plus.

Advanced Microsoft Office skills, specifically Excel and PowerPoint

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.