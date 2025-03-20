This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Customer Excellence Lead ANZ role is intended to drive innovation, transformation, and automation initiatives within the region, supporting the Aviation business in their journey to become more Customer centric and higher performing.

This pivotal role will require a dynamic individual with a strong background in business process optimization, communication and change management This role will collaborate with l teams to see opportunities, implement ground breaking solutions, and enable the Aviation business to thrive in an evolving market landscape.



This role involves ensuring outstanding customer experiences, effective collaborator management, and innovative thinking to enhance automation and operational efficiency.

The role will be responsible for managing and coordinating sales support and customer operations within the assigned area of responsibility, improving sales force effectiveness and efficiency, enabling an efficient interface between sales, customer service, supply chain and the customer, sharing standard process amongst sales professionals and highlighting improvement opportunities to optimise sales performance.

Key Accountabilities-

Customer Service Excellence:

Implement strategies to provide excellent customer service, drive the implementation of corrective and preventative actions accordingly.

Monitor customer interactions, address issues, and continuously improve service quality.

Partner Management:

Collaborate with internal departments, align objectives, and maintain strong working relationships.

Act as the main point of contact for raised customer issues.

Identify key areas for innovation, transformation, and automation across various business functions.

Innovation & Automation:

Develop and complete actionable plans to implement transformative initiatives, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and objectives.

See opportunities to demonstrate technology and automation to streamline processes and enhance customer interactions.

Collaborate with other relevant departments to implement solutions such as chatbots, self-service portals, and AI-driven tools.

Foster a culture of automation by promoting awareness and understanding of its benefits throughout the organization.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Partner with various departments and collaborators to identify struggles, operational inefficiencies, and opportunities for improvement.

Drive consensus and collaboration to implement innovative solutions and embrace change across the organization.

Efficiency & Change Management:

Continuously analyze customer service workflows and procedures to identify areas for improvement. Implement strategies to optimize efficiency, reduce response times, and enhance overall operational effectiveness.

Develop and complete change management strategies to ensure smooth adoption of new processes and technologies.

Problem Resolution:

Handle complex or intensified customer issues, seeking prompt and effective resolutions. Work with cross-functional teams to ensure root causes of problems are addressed to prevent recurrence.

Identify and Control Risk:

Participate in external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies, and ISO standards across the organization.

Measurement and Reporting:

Define key performance indicators (important metrics) to measure the effectiveness and impact of innovation and automation efforts,

Regularly report progress and outcomes to senior management and collaborators.

Transaction initiation, reporting, interface management and User Acceptance Testing as required to satisfy customer and business requirements.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

8-10 years operational experience in Customer management is required, FBT/BSC experience is an advantage.

Proven experience in driving transformational initiatives.

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Deep understanding of customer service principles and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience

Ability to analyze customer feedback and data to drive improvements.

Ability to inspire change, improve processes, and adapt to evolving customer needs.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources, and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Experience working with a diverse team across different geographies, cultures, and time zones

Project management and transition experience is an advantage



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.