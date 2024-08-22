Entity:Finance
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in phenomenal outcomes for bp. Our mission is to build innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by encouraged people in changing environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, approach and our values and behaviors.
The Customer Excellence Lead is a key part of a flow-to-work team to drive operational excellence in performance across the wider Customer teams. This will include digitization, process optimization and operational continuous improvement bringing to bear deep end to end process knowledge across various channels and process fields. Working in multi-function project teams or agile squads, the Customer Excellence Lead will be an integral part of the redefining while performing to ensure project subject areas are met. The role will leverage own deep end to end process knowledge and subject matter expertise as part of project whilst engaging with SMEs to ensure process and customer is at the heart of all that we do.
Key Accountabilities
Identify, own and drive the digitization and automation of the various channels in collaboration with GBS and business, partners engaging with Team Leads, collaborators and wider customer team to ensure fit-for-purpose digitization and automation. Solid understanding of business and ability to balance operational expectations to ensure product is on track to deliver expectations. Drive process optimization and operational continuous improvement in collaboration with global GBS customer teams and DS&T Drive and mentor Team Leads and wider team toward standard process models applying several CI methodologies. Process incident support, investigation, root cause analysis and remediation plus stand up IMT if required. Product ownership for digitization and automation during project phases with handover to BAU Product Owner once stable. Mentor and guide project SMEs as part of automation and digital tools to ensure project delivery Monitor to ensure business-as-usual Product Owner for Virtual Assistants and other automation Bots (ex-Onboarding bots) e.g. supervise bot performance, drive improvements, co-ordinate UAT, complete content updates and provide customer journey analysis and customer feedback management. Lead impact of change for portal roll outs, updates, customer impacts and education. Data mine and collate customer insights from various inputs.
Qualifications,
• Omni-channel experience desirable
• Understanding of process end to end order to cash cycle, particularly areas of credit and customer master data desirable.
• Strong interpersonal and time management skills.
• Previous experience in business performance / improvement required.
• Previous experience in planning and monitoring projects / Product Owner required
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.