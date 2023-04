Job summary

Role Synopsis

As part of the Castrol Americas Sales and Marketing organization, this exciting and dynamic role will bring to life the Castrol customer centricity strategy to improve our customers experience, build customer loyalty, satisfaction, and retention. This role will strengthen Castrol Brand Value, ensuring customers are Castrol’s focal point with their best interest at heart, show we care, & support their livelihood as we aspire to generate value with exceptional delivery of our products, services, and experiences to cultivate high levels of customer advocacy. This role is critical to enable and embed the Castrol market strategies, growth aspirations, sustainability and digital ambitions with our customers, operations, and our people.

Key Accountabilities

Through leading a team with varied strengths establish customer offers, services, programs, and solutions to support our customer needs and business growth aspirations.

Increase our customer attention, mindshare, and thought leadership towards becoming a more customer driven organization

This role will leverage customer and consumer insights, market intelligence, and digital technology to define how we do business now and in the future.

Establish a competitive & differentiated customer service offer informed by customer needs, cost to serve, & customer enterprise value

Lead and enable integrated solutions across cross functional teams to drive continuous improvement and deliver operational excellence in getting customer basics right to provide our customers a seamless experience

Enable an effortless customer transactional experience through automation, standardization, processes simplification, and customer requirements

Leveraging our Digital Assets to ensure eOptimization of business transactions to improve order fulfillment, In Full On Time, Invoice Accuracy, Cash Flow, and meet our customer needs

Build greater customer responsiveness for when customers need Castrol they can self-serve and obtain a response through virtual assistance & digital media platforms that puts solutions at customers fingertip and provides self-serve access to satisfy their needs in a manner which makes life easier for them

Gain the voice of our customers by leveraging customer/partner engagements, CRM tools, customer complaints, & surveys to ask, listen, gain insights, and respond on the collective Castrol experience to inform what’s important, how we are performing, & improve our position

Leverage consumer & customer data, artificial intelligence, behavior patterns, diagnostics, to access greater insights, enable joint-collaboration, build solutions, & drive efficiencies, for Castrol & our customers

Define, execute, and deliver the customer focus roadmap of initiatives that underpin value creation for our customers, operations, and organization

Monitor competitive, market, and customer trends to identify future opportunities

Identifying and incorporating best practices across Castrol and bp.

Optimize the end-to-end Order 2 Cash value chain to achieve operational excellence in our service levels, process performance, and easy of doing business

Manage the Order 2 Cash performance framework areas: trends, analysis, metrics, and response plans to achieve & sustain desired levels of performance vs. targeted kpi’s

Effectively manage sales programs, campaigns, rebates, incentive programs, customer bids, lead generation, in support of country channel growth strategies

Essential Education:

Bachelors’ degree in Business, Marketing, Finance, Operational Management (or related)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 10+ years of experience in leading a team in Customer/Sales Operations, Customer Service, and Business Operations teams

Substantial customer engagement, order 2 cash knowledge and business operational experience in B2B AND B2C

Experience with leading large programs and initiatives to successful outcomes

Strong commercial and sales acumen

Strong application, knowledge, and experience in Digital and System advancements and transformations programs

A proven track record of success in improving customer experience, operations, and business performance

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with supply chain operating models

Experience working with Global and multi-functional stakeholders

Desirable criteria

Excellence in enabling customer satisfaction and operational improvement, with a passion to perform

Master’s degree in related area is preferred

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills

Strong leadership values, behaviors, and soft skills that care for, inspire, & motivate teams

Can demonstrate diversity, equity, and inclusion to get the best out of people

Ability to build strong relationships and connect at all levels of a global organization

Possess resilience, tenacity, and the drive to see things to the end

Possess the ability to be a strong communicator, adaptive communication style, a great storyteller

Ability to quickly identify issues, articulate solutions, and solve complex problems

Ability to speak Spanish is a plus

Strong Commercial Foresight, Business, and Process knowledge

Data driven, with a strong financial and performance subject area

Excellent at leading and running large transformation programs

Brings innovative and creative thinking to develop strategic thought leadership

Experience with SAP system platform